Pembrokeshire couple granted permission to stay in timber lodge despite 27 years without planning permission

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

A Pembrokeshire couple, who have lived in their lorry-delivered timber lodge without planning permission for nearly 30 years have been allowed to stay there.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Graham and Margaret Lavis, through agent Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd, submitted an application for a certificate of lawfulness for single-storey timber lodge Windermere, Simpson Cross, near Haverfordwest.

An application for a certificate of lawfulness allows an applicant to keep a development if they can provide proof of occupancy or use over a prolonged period.

Dwelling

A supporting statement said: “The application relates to a timber-based dwelling, formerly a lodge which was delivered in two parts by lorry and then bolted together, that has been present on this site and occupied continuously by Mr and Mrs Graham Lavis since late November 1998 – a period of nearly 27 years. The veranda along the frontage of the lodge was also constructed in late 1998.

“In order to confirm that Windermere has been occupied as their only and permanent dwelling since November 1998, Mr and Mrs Lavis have now decided to apply for a Certificate of Lawfulness under the four and 10-year rule – the granting of which would also mean that it would benefit from immunity from any enforcement action.

“This application is not only on the basis of the size and fixed nature of the dwelling (in circa 2005/2007 a separate kitchen was attached to the original lodge and later on a further bedroom) but with the history of continuous occupation by Mr and Mrs Lavis from November 1998 to the present.

“The history of both construction and size means that Windermere can no longer be seen as a caravan/mobile home but as a permanent dwelling.”

Lawfulness

The statement said an adjacent property, in the ownership of the same family, The Stables, was granted a certificate of lawfulness back in 2005.

In support of the application witness statements of occupancy and a history of construction works were provided.

An officer report said the authority was “satisfied that the evidence accompanying the application is sufficient to establish that the existing use is lawful,” adding the history of works had been corroborated through the review of the site using Google Earth Images.

A certificate of lawfulness for the scheme was granted.

