Pembrokeshire joins wave of councils backing devolution of Crown Estate to Wales

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

Pembrokeshire has become the 21st of 22 Welsh councils to support Crown Estate assets being devolved to Wales.

The Crown Estate owns 65 per cent of Wales’ riverbeds and beaches, as well as more than 50,000 acres of land – valued at over £603m.

Proceeds from the Crown Estate, which dates to the 17th century, are split by 25 per cent funding the Royal Family and 75 per cent to the UK Treasury.

Scotland

Responsibility for the Crown Estate is already devolved to the Scottish Government, which has previously been reported as generating £103.6 million into the public coffers in Scotland in 2023.

A sticking point in Wales is that although Welsh Government and the vast majority of local councils are in favour, Westminster has to date been against any change.

A notice of motion, previously submitted to the March meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, back before the May 8 meeting after gaining the support of the council’s Cabinet, by Plaid Cymru councillor Michael Williams said: “We ask PCC to support the proposal for the Crown Estate assets to be devolved to the people of Wales, so that profits can be used to invest in the economy and communities of Wales.

“A poll in 2023 showed that 75 per cent of the population were in favour of taking control of the assets of the Crown estate rather than the profits going to the Treasury and the Crown.

“Local authorities are under huge financial pressure and placing the Crown Estate in the hands of Wales would be a significant step to address the lack of investment in our local government.

“We call upon the Welsh Government to ask Westminster to devolve the assets and revenue of the Crown Estates as a matter of urgency, as was done in Scotland in 2017.

“We demand that Wales is treated fairly and accepts management of the Crown Estate land for the benefit of the people of Wales.”

Approval of Cllr Williams’ notice of motion was officially moved at the May meeting by council leader Cllr Jon Harvey.

Dissent

While many members of the chamber were supportive, there were voices of dissent from Conservative group members, Cllr David Bryan kicking off by asking: “What benefit will there be for the Pembrokeshire taxpayer? Will there be any benefit?”

Another Conservative member pouring scorn was Cllr Aled Thomas, who, describing the vote as “rather pointless” felt that any funds collected if it was devolved would lead to the county receiving less from Westminster.

That drew the ire of Plaid member Cllr Rhys Sinnett, who suggested that if Cllr Thomas, “believing in the primacy of Westminster” was “happy to give things away with nothing back,” it was a matter for him and his party.

He added: “Let’s be honest, this isn’t about making macro policy here today, this is about 20 out of 22 local authorities putting our collective voices together to have their say how money is spent.”

He said the country was “always treated as the poor relation” by Westminster, adding: “When we actually ask for something it looks like we’re going with the begging bowl; let’s have confidence in Wales as a nation.”

He finished: “Let’s get off our knees and do something that can help us.”

Further support for the notice of motion came from Cllr Mike Stoddart, who said it was “surely better if we had this money as a right”.

Celtic Sea

Cllr Mike Williams finished the debate citing the potential economic benefits from green energy projects in the Celtic Sea, adding: “It’s only fair if there is any money coming in that we have that money; quite frankly something in place for 300 years does need reviewing now and again.”

Cllr Williams’ notice was backed by 34 votes to 11.

There are 11 members of the Conservative group on Pembrokeshire County Council.

Councillors have previously heard the Crown Estates derives nearly £60,000 from some 16 leases in Pembrokeshire.

The £59,005 includes £26,600 for foreshore lease agreements, £8,520 for the land around Haverfordwest’s Riverside Market, and £12,800 for a sailing centre and care park at Cosheston Pill near Pembroke Dock.

