Penarth baker’s honesty-box cake shed cleared out in overnight raid

Amelia Jones

A Penarth baker has been left heartbroken after someone emptied her self-service cake shed of its products during an overnight theft.

Lida Fotopoulou, who runs the Bakehouse on Baron Road, shared a video on Instagram showing the shed being cleared out, alongside a message explaining how the incident had affected her.

The small neighbourhood business operates on an honesty-box system, allowing customers to pick up freshly made cakes and treats and leave payment in a box.

Opened in late 2025, it has quickly become known locally as the town’s “cake shed”, offering a variety of homemade treats to passers-by.

Despite its tiny size, the bakery has built a strong following, with customers often stopping by early to avoid missing out on its fresh bakes. Most items are priced between £3–£4, and you can either put cash in the honesty box or pay by card.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bakehouse (@bakehouse38b)

In her post, she said the incident had been a “tough reminder” that the system relies on trust, but insisted she would not let one bad night change the way she runs the business.

She wrote: “Running a self-service shed with an honesty box is a leap of faith.

“Incidents like last night are a tough reminder that it isn’t always going to work perfectly, and it is easy to feel disheartened when that trust is broken.

“But I started the Bakehouse to share what I love with this neighbourhood, and I refuse to let one bad night change how I operate.”

Despite the setback, Fotopoulou said she had baked through the night to make sure customers would still have treats available the following day.

She warned that stock would be lower than usual while she worked to replenish the shed, but thanked customers for their continued support.

She added: “I am going to persist with the honesty box because I know the good in this community far outweighs the bad.”

You can watch the full video here.