Penderyn raises a glass to 10 years of Bad Wolf with newest bottling

Penderyn Distillery has announced the 13th bottling in its Icons of Wales series, celebrating contemporary modern arts in Wales.

The bottling is a collaboration with Cardiff-based production company, Bad Wolf, best known for Doctor Who, A Discovery of Witches, and His Dark Materials.

Penderyn ‘Bad Wolf’, a 10-year-old bottle of single malt Welsh whiskey, also celebrates the 10th anniversary of Bad Wolf productions.

Premium

The whisky was personally chosen from the Penderyn warehouse by Bad Wolf Chief Executive Officer Jane Tranter and her team.

The companies have collaborated to produce a premium bottling, with long-term Penderyn collaborator Lauren Tutssel designing the bottle presentation. The image is the first time the iconic Bad Wolf is seen howling.

The 10-year-old whisky is fully matured in old Tawny Port pipes, which previously held port wine for around 60 years.

Bad Wolf joins the Penderyn Icons of Wales #1 – #12 range that has celebrated iconic people’s milestones and Welsh events, including highly collectable sold-out bottlings ‘Bryn Terfel’, ‘Dylan Thomas’, ‘Rhiannon’, and many more.

‘Bad ass’

Jane Tranter, CEO and Co-Founder of Bad Wolf Studios, said: “There is something characteristically bad ass and unexpected in marking our 10th year of Bad Wolf by having a whisky in our name.

“I love the idea that while we have been producing hundreds of hours of drama in Wolf Studios Wales, in parallel this ten-year-old whisky has been quietly biding its time, maturing until ready to be appreciated. Great things come to those who wait.”

Stephen Davies, Penderyn CEO, said: “This is one of the most exciting bottlings we have ever done.

“Bad Wolf has brought huge creativity to Wales and to the capital city of Cardiff, and through the medium of contemporary arts has been telling fantastic stories over the last 10 years.

“It seems fitting to dedicate a 10-year single malt to the company’s 10-year anniversary and raise a toast to many more years of success to come.”

Philip Pullman’s iconic quote from The Amber Spyglass (above) reflects both Bad Wolf’s and Penderyn’s mission to tell stories that resonate, engage, and entertain our audiences, and makes for a truly compelling bottling in the ‘Icons of Wales’ series.

Notes

Aista Phillips, the Penderyn Master Blender, provides the tasting notes:

Nose: Delicate floral tones drift in first — orange blossom and soft rose petals — followed by the warm, spiced richness of fruitcake. A medley of red and golden raisins, fig jam, and fresh red berries — ripe strawberries and tangy raspberries — add both brightness and depth.

Palate: A luscious blend of stewed dark fruits and lighter orchard notes opens the palate with richness and grace. Sweet and saline dance in harmony, revealing layers of toffee, marzipan, and bittersweet marmalade. There’s a remarkable balance here — depth without heaviness, lifted by gentle oak and subtle spice, a veritable pack of flavours.

Finish: The finish unfolds slowly, long and evolving. Dried apricot and salted caramel linger with a dusting of nutmeg. It begins sweet and generous, tapering to a dry, elegant close, that will leave you howling at the moon.

Penderyn Bad Wolf is available for purchase from the Penderyn distilleries (Penderyn/Llandudno/Swansea) and online shop.