Pensioner faces eviction from home of 14 years despite serious health conditions

A pensioner who has lived for over a decade in social housing is facing eviction and possible homelessness after being told he must leave his home.

Peter McKeown, 81, a former Shotton steelworker moved into his partner’s council house in Caia Park, Wrexham, around 14 years ago.

When the partner passed away the property passed to her daughter, and the pair remained living there for another 10 years, with Mr McKeown paying rent directly to Wrexham Council.

Now the daughter has moved out Wrexham Council has told Mr McKeown – who has cancer, chronic kidney disease, hypertension and asthma – that he no longer has a right to live in the property.

He was told to vacate the home and hand back the keys by March 12, but he currently remains in the property as his family desperately seek a solution.

“The way he has been treated by Wrexham Council is a disgrace,” said his son Gary. “My dad can’t deal with the stress. He has never claimed benefits in his life and now he’s being told he will be made homeless.

“Wrexham Council did offer him an alternative property but it was in Pen y Cae – up in the hills and far away from the family and friends he relies on for support.

“They’ve said they can’t offer any more help beyond homelessness support.”

Peter has even been given a note from his GP appealing for him to be allowed to remain in his current home on health grounds – but Wrexham Council’s housing department remains unswayed.

Gary said a confusing aspect of his dad’s case is the fact the council had allowed him to pay rent directly for years.

“He used to pay through the rent book but then they started taking direct debits from him,” said Gary. “Yet they have written to him to say they have no legal record of him as a tenant. Yes, he wasn’t on the tenancy, but they were happy to take rent money from him directly.

“Who pays for someone else’s rent, particularly in social housing? I know subletting is prohibited but this wasn’t that, he was in a relationship and has built a life there.

“Now he’s being threatened with homelessness. We are trying to find him a suitable home where we can give him the support he needs either in Wrexham or Flintshire but it is proving impossible.

“He is now on the list for housing in Flintshire as well as continuing to discuss this with Wrexham, but we are worried that moving him at his age in delicate health could have a detrimental effect on him.

“The best outcome would be for him to be allowed to remain in his current home, but Wrexham have continuously shut that idea down.”

A spokesperson for Wrexham Council said: “It’s very difficult for us to comment on individual cases due to legalities. However, the council’s housing allocations policy is there to ensure homes are allocated fairly and consistently to everyone who applies for housing.

“The policy helps ensure a level playing field for everyone. This is really important when you consider there are lots of people on our housing lists waiting for a home to become available. Our allocations policy also ensures people are offered appropriate housing that suits their needs.

“Paying rent via Direct Debit does not create a contract and would not make someone the tenant holder. Rent does not have to be paid by a tenant directly – it can be paid by someone else on their behalf.

“We can’t always offer people a home in the exact neighbourhood where they want to live, but we do our best to offer suitable accommodation in a reasonable location.

“We also provide support and advice to anyone concerned about losing their home or becoming homeless, and we do a huge amount of work to help people in this situation. However, we have to be consistent and follow the rules when it comes to allocating housing to ensure fairness to everyone on our waiting lists.”