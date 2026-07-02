Pensioner jailed for life for murdering neighbour on Christmas Day

Nation.Cymru staff

A St Asaph man has been jailed for life after murdering his neighbour during a Christmas Day confrontation which he recorded on a Dictaphone worn around his neck.

James Hughes, 67, of The Old Palace Flats, was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Harold Turner following a trial at Caernarfon Crown Court.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Matthew Nicklin sentenced Hughes to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 12 years and 180 days.

The court heard Hughes sat on Mr Turner’s chest while recording the incident before repeatedly striking him with a walking stick.

Mr Turner died from asphyxia and blunt force injuries to his face and head.

Hughes had denied murder but was convicted by a jury last week.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mr Turner’s sister described the devastating impact of his death on the family.

She said: “I was having a lovely day until a knock at my front door changed everything… not expecting to open the door to two police officers.

“I could not believe that my only living brother had been murdered. I asked myself the question why – no-one deserves this.

“The events of Christmas Day have changed everything within myself and the remaining family members. Not able to see my brother again, for him not to be there for his nieces and nephews, is hard to come to terms with.

“My brother Harold did not deserve to come to the end of his life with this terrible murder.”

‘Senseless’

Following the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Eleri Thomas described the killing as a “senseless murder” that stemmed from a dispute between two retired neighbours.

She said: “Through his persistent, antagonistic actions, James Hughes drove Mr Turner to a confrontation at the door of his flat and, despite Mr Turner’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe, Hughes continued to sit on his chest and proceeded to strike his head with his walking stick.

“His recording of the attack, and subsequent conversations afterwards, were damning as to his guilt and, whilst Mr Turner’s family may never fully comprehend why this tragic incident happened, I hope we have provided them with some form of justice and closure today.”