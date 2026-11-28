Benefits and pension services remain down after a “cyber incident” forced the UK Government to take them offline.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) shut down systems on Thursday and the state pension, universal credit and Pip portals appear to still be unavailable late on Saturday morning.

Downing Street said on Friday there was no evidence a “malicious actor” had targeted other Government departments, but David Knott, who led the Government’s technology team until December 2025, said: “My strong suspicion is this is an attack.”

He told BBC Newsnight: “I think the Government has been very sensible in using quite precise language and being very evidence-based in the way they’ve reported it.

“At the same time, some of that language does tell me it’s probably an attack.

“They’ve used the word ‘cyber’, which normally means it’s an attack.

“They’ve taken down some of the citizen-facing services, which implies to me that there’s some kind of attack could be mounted through the front door.

“So my strong suspicion is this is an attack.”

John Curry, a leading cyber security expert at Bath Spa University, told BBC News the DWP “almost certainly” picked up hacking activity and closed down its systems to prevent data being stolen.

He claimed the Government may intentionally release limited information to “keep the enemy in the dark” about its response.

The DWP makes about 2.5 million regular payments a day, and it is understood that any reported delays are not related to the cyber incident.

A department spokesperson said: “We have taken some DWP services offline as a precaution following a cyber incident.

“We are working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre and Government Cyber Co-ordination Centre to investigate and to bring services back online as quickly as possible to minimise any disruption.

“Regular benefit and pension payments are not affected and will be paid as normal.

“Anyone experiencing delays or other issues with payments should call our helplines in the usual way. As we work to safely get our services back online, customers directly affected by this incident will not face sanctions.”

No 10 said on Friday that work was being carried out “as quickly as possible” to restore services after millions of claimants were left unable to access accounts or apply for benefits online, although regular pension and benefits payments continued.

GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre and Government experts are investigating the suspected hack after unusual activity was first identified on Thursday, prompting the DWP to take down some systems as a “precaution”.

The suspected breach is the latest in a series of cyber security incidents to hit the UK.

Earlier this month, a number of UK meat suppliers said their fridges heated up overnight as they were affected by hacks targeting software used by supermarkets across Europe.

In recent weeks, fashion retailers Next and Asos have both separately flagged incidents that saw unauthorised access gained to some data.

The UK’s data protection watchdog said it is in contact with the DWP about the incident.