Vicky Shaw, Press Association Personal Finance Correspondent

A “game-changing” service that will enable people to see their pension pots in one place is expected to launch next summer.

Pensions minister Torsten Bell said the pensions dashboard, set to be offered by the Government-backed MoneyHelper service, is expected to become publicly available in summer 2027.

Pensions dashboards will help people to see all their pensions in one place, which could help them to understand whether they are on track for the retirement they want or may have a shortfall.

More than 2,400 schemes and providers are now connected to the pensions dashboard infrastructure, covering some 75 million records, in addition to millions of state pension records.

Mr Bell said the dashboards “are on track to transform how people understand their pensions”.

He said: “Being able to see your pensions in one place will give millions of savers something too many have missed out on for too long: a clear picture of their finances that helps them plan ahead with confidence.”

Chief executive of the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS), Oliver Morley, said: “We are now building momentum towards the launch of the MoneyHelper pensions dashboard in summer 2027.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help people better understand and connect with their pensions.”

The Pensions Regulator executive director for market oversight, Ben Gunnee, said: “As we look ahead to launch, schemes should take the necessary steps to ensure the information members see is accurate, complete and up-to-date, and be ready to support those who engage with them, so members can reap the benefits of dashboards.”

Dr Yvonne Braun, director of long-term savings policy at the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said: “Launching pension dashboards to the public in summer next year marks a major milestone, transitioning pensions from something that’s ‘out of sight and out of mind’ and into the limelight.

“After nearly a decade of work, we’re delighted that savers will soon be able to use dashboards to get a clearer picture of their pension savings and help them plan for the retirement they can expect.

“Seeing your pension is only half the story. Many will want to save more, bring their pensions together, or seek help on what next steps to take.

“The industry is preparing for that increased engagement, and we hope to see private dashboards follow shortly to give savers a safe and simple way to take action through the platforms they already use.”

Recent research from the Pensions Policy Institute (PPI) indicated that more than three million UK pension pots, with an average value of around £6,000, are estimated to be “lost”.

Around 2.5 million lost pots are thought to be held by people aged under 55, according to the research, which was supported by the MaPS.

A lost pension was defined in the research as one where the provider is unable to contact the owner of the pot.

In May, the Pensions Commission said about 15 million people are thought to be under-saving for their retirement.

Women, low and middle earners, and the self‑employed are among those who could be particularly at risk, according to the commission, which said the number of people under-saving for later life could reach 19 million without action.

Rachel Vahey, head of public policy at AJ Bell, said: “This will be a game changer for pension savers.

“It will give them the ability to see all their pension wealth in one place, breaking it down into different income streams, and showing them what they can expect to receive from each pension scheme and when.”

But she added: “It will be up to Brits to build on this information and decide their next steps – whether that is increasing contributions, changing investment strategy or combining their pensions in one place to take advantage of wider investment choice or better service.”

Robert Cochran, a retirement expert at Scottish Widows said: “This is a long-awaited moment for retirement planning, with real potential to help millions of people get to grips with their pensions.

“The first thing our customers want to know is what they’ve got, so they can start to understand from there whether it’s enough and what they can do next.

“Now the focus is on making sure the industry is ready to help people make the most of it.”

Lisa Picardo, chief business officer UK at PensionBee, said: “Once people can see their pensions in one place, many will want to consolidate them and that demand will only be met if transfers are quick, simple and digital.”

Consolidating pensions needs careful weighing up as some people may have benefits that come with a particular pension that they may want to keep.

Mike Ambery, director of wealth policy at Aviva, said: “We welcome confirmation of the updated timeline for pensions dashboard public launch.

“Clarity gives the industry a finishing line to aim for and a timeframe in which to make sure the dashboards are safe, secure and well tested by the time pension savers use them.”