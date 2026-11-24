Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

The four people who want to be the next councillor for Pentre in the Rhondda have been revealed.

A by-election is being held for a seat on Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council to replace the previous councillor Georgina Williams who was elected for Labour in the area in 2022.

The four candidates to replace her are Larraine Gimson Jones of Plaid Cymru, Ioan Mathias of Reform UK, Cerys Walker of the Welsh Conservative Party, and James Watts-Rees of Welsh Labour.

The by-election will be held between 7am and 10pm on Tuesday, December 15.

Ahead of the by-election, Labour has 54 seats on the council, Plaid Cymru has eight seats, there are four non-specified independent councillors, three councillors in the Independent group, three councillors in the RCT Independent group, and two Welsh Conservative councillors.

The deadline for receiving applications for voter registration is November 27.

The deadline for receiving new postal vote and postal proxy applications

as well as for changes to existing postal or proxy votes is November 30.

Postal votes are set to be delivered on December 1.

The deadline for receiving new applications to vote by proxy (not postal proxy or emergency proxies) is December 7.

The first date that electors can apply for replacements for lost postal votes is December 9.

The last time that electors can apply for a replacement for spoilt or

lost postal votes is 5pm on December 15.

And the deadline for emergency proxy applications is also 5pm on December 15.