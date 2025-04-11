People ‘diving behind bushes’ due to ‘restrictive’ public toilet opening hours

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

People are resorting to “diving behind trees and bushes” because of the limited availability of public toilets, a councillor has claimed.

Cllr Steve Skivens said residents “continually” raise the issue of “restrictive” opening hours at public toilets in the Caephilly County Borough’s parks and cemeteries.

His concerns come as two national organisations warn of the “major impact” and “debilitating” effect a lack of public toilets can have on older people in Wales.

“People ask ‘where, oh where, can I go to the loo when out and about,’” said Cllr Skivens, who represents the Penyrheol ward for Plaid Cymru.

“In many of our parks and sports pitches, as well as cemeteries, toilets are not always available and or are locked up”, he added, suggesting it could be viewed as “unhealthy” or “unsafe” if people had to resort to urinating publicly.