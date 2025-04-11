People ‘diving behind bushes’ due to ‘restrictive’ public toilet opening hours
Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter
People are resorting to “diving behind trees and bushes” because of the limited availability of public toilets, a councillor has claimed.
Cllr Steve Skivens said residents “continually” raise the issue of “restrictive” opening hours at public toilets in the Caephilly County Borough’s parks and cemeteries.
His concerns come as two national organisations warn of the “major impact” and “debilitating” effect a lack of public toilets can have on older people in Wales.
“People ask ‘where, oh where, can I go to the loo when out and about,’” said Cllr Skivens, who represents the Penyrheol ward for Plaid Cymru.
“In many of our parks and sports pitches, as well as cemeteries, toilets are not always available and or are locked up”, he added, suggesting it could be viewed as “unhealthy” or “unsafe” if people had to resort to urinating publicly.
Health issues
Caerphilly County Borough Council did not respond to requests for comment on Cllr Skivens’ claims.
But council figures, released following a Plaid Cymru request under the Freedom of Information Act, show the vast majority of public toilets have limited opening times, including many which are linked to the hours of their locations, such as parks, country parks or cemeteries.
Sadly, two public toilets – at Abercarn Cemetery and Ystrad Mynach Park – have been closed because of vandalism, the council figures show.
Cllr Skivens acknowledged there could be problems with antisocial behaviour, and accepted there would be extra costs involved in providing more toilets, but said “if the council is renting out sports facilities and pitches, basic sanitary arrangements must be in place”.
“What about people with health issues or conditions – are they being restricted to movement close to a private toilet facility?” he asked.
“Surely, if we wish to encourage visitors, newcomers and our communities to get out into the spring air, we can coordinate a better support scheme for toilet facilities.
“If Caerphilly wants to encourage tourism, sport and leisure as part of its growth strategy then the council needs to get the basics right.”
Concern
Following Cllr Skivens’ concerns, the Local Democracy Reporting Service spoke to two older people’s organisations about the availability of public toilets on a national scale.
Age Cymru said it is “increasingly concerned about the closures and restrictions on public toilets in communities across Wales”.
It said public toilets are “essential in making communities age friendly, and a lack of them can have a debilitating effect on older people, preventing them from accessing key services and reducing their ability to remain active”.
“We hear from older people who are worried about not being able to access toilets when needed and so struggle to leave their homes, making them increasingly lonely and isolated,” the charity added. “Sufficient toilet provision in communities is vital to enable older people to maintain their dignity and participate in community life.”
Gareth Parsons, who chairs the Wales Seniors Forum, said: “The lack of public toilets in Wales is an issue that needs urgent action, but it’s been ignored for too long.
“Public toilets are essential in giving people the confidence to go out and take part in their communities. A lack of toilets has a major impact, reducing people’s ability to remain active, and restricting how often and for how long they are able to leave their homes.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
A visitor levy is the only answer.