People identifying as LGB+ ‘at higher risk’ of self-harm or suicide

People identifying as lesbian, gay or another sexual orientation (LGB+) are at higher risk of intentional self-harm or suicide than those who describe themselves as straight or heterosexual, new figures suggest.

The risk is “particularly high” for people in the LGB+ community who are female or from a black ethnic group, while for self-harm there is an elevated risk for 16 to 24-year-olds.

The findings are part of new analysis by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) that explores for the first time how estimated rates of self-harm and suicide differ by sexual orientation.

Risk

Data on sexuality recorded in the 2021 census has been linked with NHS hospital records and death registrations for adults in England and Wales for the period March 2021 to December 2023.

The ONS found the risk of suicide for people aged 16 and over identifying as LGB+ was estimated to be 2.2 times higher than for those identifying as straight or heterosexual, while the risk of intentional self-harm was 2.5 times higher.

Figures for self-harm were based on hospital admissions and A&E attendances, while death registrations were used for instances of suicide.

The age-standardised rate of intentional self-harm for adults identifying as LGB+ was 1,508.9 per 100,000 people, compared with 598.4 per 100,000 for those saying they were straight or heterosexual.

The rate of suicide among LGB+ adults stood at 50.3 per 100,000 people, compared with 23.1 per 100,000 for those describing themselves as straight or heterosexual.

Analysis

Emma Sharland, of the ONS health research group, said: “This is our first analysis of intentional self-harm and suicide by sexual orientation, giving new insights to this important topic.

“Our analysis highlights groups within the LGB+ community where the relative risk of intentional self-harm or suicide is particularly high compared with their straight or heterosexual counterparts.

“For self-harm this includes females, younger adults and those from a black ethnic group.

“For suicides we also see this elevated risk in females, older adults and those from a black ethnic group.

“Every death by suicide is a tragedy and has a devastating impact on family, friends and communities and we hope today’s analysis will provide valuable insight for those concerned with self-harm and suicide prevention.”

If you are struggling to cope, please call Samaritans free of charge on 116 123 (UK and Republic of Ireland).

Other sources of support are listed on the NHS help for suicidal thoughts webpage.

Support is available around the clock, every day of the year.

