People in north Wales urged to share views on future of the region’s bus network
Nation Cymru staff
People in north Wales are being urged to share their views and opinions on the future of the region’s bus network, as the next phase of plans to improve bus services in Wales gets underway.
It follows the approval of a proposed bus network for north Wales, co-designed by Transport for Wales (TfW) and local authorities, as part of the Welsh Government’s wider bus reform programme.
An eight-week public engagement on the proposed network will begin on Friday 14 August, with more than 20 drop-in sessions planned across north Wales in September.
Younger people will also be encouraged to share their views at a series of college and university freshers’ events.
Bus reform aims to deliver more reliable bus services, fairer bus fares and simpler ticketing and timetables.
The proposed bus network shows the routes and frequencies that buses could take in north Wales and includes suggested improvements to the network that can be achieved within the existing funding envelope.
TfW will be working in partnership with local authorities, bus operators and the public to continually build and improve on these changes over time.
Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at TfW, said: “Buses play a vital role in connecting people and communities in Wales, but we know there are opportunities for improvement.
“Through bus franchising we want to deliver better connections, more frequent services, simpler timetables and fares by 2030.
“We’re now asking communities across north Wales to help shape these plans. By taking part in our public engagement, people can help us build a bus network that works better for passengers now and into the future.
How to feedback
The public can feedback their views online: Have your say on future bus services in north Wales | Have your say by Transport for Wales and paper copies are also available by request as well as at the drop in events.
Public drop-in events will take place across North Wales during September, providing opportunities for local communities to find out more about the proposals, ask questions and share their views.
Week 1
Tuesday 1 September
- Caernarfon – 9:00am–1:00pm, Caernarfon Bus Station
- Menai Bridge – 3:00pm–6:00pm, Menai Bridge Library (Llyfrgell Porthaethwy)
Wednesday 2 September
- Colwyn Bay – 9:00am–1:00pm, Bayview Shopping Centre
- Mold – 9:00am–1:00pm, Mold Library & Museum
Thursday 3 September
- Corwen – 9:00am–12:00pm, Canolfan Ni (Main Hall)
Friday 4 September
- Chirk – 9:00am–1:00pm, Chirk Parish Hall
Week 2
Monday 7 September
- Wrexham – 8:00am–1:00pm and 4:30pm–7:00pm, Wrexham Bus Station
- Deeside – All day, Deeside Sixth Form College
Tuesday 8 September
- Flint – 9:00am–1:00pm, Flint Town Hall
- Rhyl – 4:00pm–7:00pm, Rhyl Railway Station
Wednesday 9 September
- Betws-y-Coed – 11:00am–2:00pm, Betws-y-Coed Railway Station
Thursday 10 September
- Dolgellau – 1:00pm–4:00pm, Tŷ Siamas
Friday 11 September
- Nefyn – 9:00am–11:00am, Ganolfan Nefyn
- Pwllheli – 11:30am–1:30pm, Pwllheli Railway Station
Week 3
Tuesday 15 September
- Porthmadog – 10:00am–2:00pm, Y Ganolfan, Porthmadog
Wednesday 16 September
- Amlwch – 10:00am–12:00pm, Amlwch Library
Thursday 17 September
- Holywell – 9:00am–1:00pm, Holywell Area Community Museum
- Brymbo – 3:00pm–6:00pm, Brymbo Enterprise Centre
Week 4
Monday 21 September
- Holyhead – 9:30am–1:00pm, Holyhead Library
- Llangefni – 3:00pm–7:00pm, Llangefni Town Hall
Tuesday 22 September
- Llandudno – 9:00am–1:00pm, Victoria Shopping Centre
Wednesday 23 September
- Bangor – 9:30am–2:00pm (Bangor Library) and 4:30pm–7:00pm (Bangor train station)
- Bangor University – All day
Thursday 24 September
- Ruthin – 9:00am–1:00pm, The Old Courthouse
- Wrexham University – All day
Friday 25 September
- Johnstown – 12:00pm–3:00pm, Johnstown Community Centre
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