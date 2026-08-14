People in north Wales urged to share views on future of the region’s bus network

Nation Cymru staff

People in north Wales are being urged to share their views and opinions on the future of the region’s bus network, as the next phase of plans to improve bus services in Wales gets underway.

It follows the approval of a proposed bus network for north Wales, co-designed by Transport for Wales (TfW) and local authorities, as part of the Welsh Government’s wider bus reform programme.

An eight-week public engagement on the proposed network will begin on Friday 14 August, with more than 20 drop-in sessions planned across north Wales in September.

Younger people will also be encouraged to share their views at a series of college and university freshers’ events.

Bus reform aims to deliver more reliable bus services, fairer bus fares and simpler ticketing and timetables.

The proposed bus network shows the routes and frequencies that buses could take in north Wales and includes suggested improvements to the network that can be achieved within the existing funding envelope.

TfW will be working in partnership with local authorities, bus operators and the public to continually build and improve on these changes over time.

Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at TfW, said: “Buses play a vital role in connecting people and communities in Wales, but we know there are opportunities for improvement.

“Through bus franchising we want to deliver better connections, more frequent services, simpler timetables and fares by 2030.

“We’re now asking communities across north Wales to help shape these plans. By taking part in our public engagement, people can help us build a bus network that works better for passengers now and into the future.

How to feedback

The public can feedback their views online: Have your say on future bus services in north Wales | Have your say by Transport for Wales and paper copies are also available by request as well as at the drop in events.

Public drop-in events will take place across North Wales during September, providing opportunities for local communities to find out more about the proposals, ask questions and share their views.

Week 1

Tuesday 1 September

Caernarfon – 9:00am–1:00pm, Caernarfon Bus Station

Menai Bridge – 3:00pm–6:00pm, Menai Bridge Library (Llyfrgell Porthaethwy)

Wednesday 2 September

Colwyn Bay – 9:00am–1:00pm, Bayview Shopping Centre

Mold – 9:00am–1:00pm, Mold Library & Museum

Thursday 3 September

Corwen – 9:00am–12:00pm, Canolfan Ni (Main Hall)

Friday 4 September

Chirk – 9:00am–1:00pm, Chirk Parish Hall

Week 2

Monday 7 September

Wrexham – 8:00am–1:00pm and 4:30pm–7:00pm, Wrexham Bus Station

Deeside – All day, Deeside Sixth Form College

Tuesday 8 September

Flint – 9:00am–1:00pm, Flint Town Hall

Rhyl – 4:00pm–7:00pm, Rhyl Railway Station

Wednesday 9 September

Betws-y-Coed – 11:00am–2:00pm, Betws-y-Coed Railway Station

Thursday 10 September

Dolgellau – 1:00pm–4:00pm, Tŷ Siamas

Friday 11 September

Nefyn – 9:00am–11:00am, Ganolfan Nefyn

Pwllheli – 11:30am–1:30pm, Pwllheli Railway Station

Week 3

Tuesday 15 September

Porthmadog – 10:00am–2:00pm, Y Ganolfan, Porthmadog

Wednesday 16 September

Amlwch – 10:00am–12:00pm, Amlwch Library

Thursday 17 September

Holywell – 9:00am–1:00pm, Holywell Area Community Museum

Brymbo – 3:00pm–6:00pm, Brymbo Enterprise Centre

Week 4

Monday 21 September

Holyhead – 9:30am–1:00pm, Holyhead Library

Llangefni – 3:00pm–7:00pm, Llangefni Town Hall

Tuesday 22 September

Llandudno – 9:00am–1:00pm, Victoria Shopping Centre

Wednesday 23 September

Bangor – 9:30am–2:00pm (Bangor Library) and 4:30pm–7:00pm (Bangor train station)

Bangor University – All day

Thursday 24 September

Ruthin – 9:00am–1:00pm, The Old Courthouse

Wrexham University – All day

Friday 25 September

Johnstown – 12:00pm–3:00pm, Johnstown Community Centre

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