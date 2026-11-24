Nation.Cymru Staff

People in Wales are more than twice as likely to say they would take in a friend’s pet than their older children if the friend died, according to a new survey highlighting the importance of making arrangements for loved ones.

The new poll commissioned by national Will-writing campaign Will Aid found that 34% of people in Wales would agree to take in a friend’s pets if they died without having spoken to them about their Will, compared with just 14% who would take in their older children.

Younger children also fared less favourably than pets, with only 21% saying they would be willing to take them in.

In a finding that the charity said raises further questions about what happens when someone dies without making arrangements, 29% of people in Wales said they would not agree to take in anyone or anything at all.

The regional findings form part of a nationwide survey of 2,000 UK adults, which revealed that 33% would be willing to take in a friend’s pets, compared with 27% who would take in their young children and just 20% who would take in their older children.

Will Aid claimed the research paints a “striking picture of the difficult choices that can fall to friends and family when someone dies” without first discussing what should happen to their dependents, pets and possessions.

Peter de Vena Franks, Campaign Director at Will Aid, said: “Most of us would like to think that if something happened to us, our friends and family would step in and look after the people and pets we love.

“But these findings reveal just how dangerous it can be to leave those decisions to chance.

“It’s striking that more people would be prepared to take in a friend’s pet than theirolder children. Of course, caring for a child is an enormous responsibility, and nobody should be expected to make that commitment lightly. But that’s precisely why these conversations need to happen while we’re still here to have them.

“Imagine losing someone you love and, in the middle of your grief, suddenly being asked to make life-changing decisions about their children, their pets or theirpossessions, without knowing what they would have wanted.

“Nobody wants to put their loved ones in that position.

“A Will isn’t just about who gets the house or the money in your bank account. It’s also about taking responsibility for the people who matter most to you and making sure they aren’t left facing unnecessary uncertainty when you’re gone.”

Will Aid is also reminding people in Wales that being willing to accept or look after something is very different from having the legal authority to do so.

When someone dies, their estate must be dealt with according to their valid Will or, if they die without one, the relevant intestacy laws.

Arrangements for children can be more complicated if a surviving parent or another person already has parental responsibility.

A Will can allow parents to appoint testamentary guardians in appropriate circumstances, although such appointments do not automatically override the rights of a surviving parent.

Donna Imrie from Rollos Law LLP, which participates in the Will Aid campaign, said: “One of the biggest mistakes people make is assuming their loved ones will simply know what to do when they die.

“They might have a friend in mind to look after their children, or a relative who has always said they would take the family dog. But unless those wishes have been properly discussed and appropriate arrangements made, there is no guarantee things will happen as they imagined.

“When it comes to children, parents should think carefully about who they would want to act as guardian if the circumstances arose, discuss that responsibility with the people concerned and take professional advice about recording their wishes in a legally valid Will.

“Pets need planning too. Owners should consider who would be willing and able to care for them, whether financial provision might be appropriate and how theirwishes should be communicated.

“These aren’t always easy conversations, but they are far easier to have now thanto leave grieving loved ones trying to work everything out afterwards.

“A professionally drafted Will can help provide clarity, reduce the potential for disputes and ensure your wishes are properly recorded.”

‘Sobering’

Peter added: “Perhaps the most sobering finding is that a quarter of people nationally wouldn’t agree to take in anyone or anything.

“That doesn’t mean people are uncaring. It shows that we cannot simply assume somebody else will be willing or able to take on responsibilities we haven’t discussed with them.

“Making a Will and talking openly about your wishes are two of the most important things you can do for those you love.

“And through Will Aid, you can do that while helping nine incredible charities continue their life-changing work.”

Will Aid is a nationwide campaign which takes place every November, when participating solicitors waive their usual fees for writing basic Wills and instead invite clients to make a voluntary donation to charity.

Since it was founded, the campaign has brought together the legal profession and some of the UK’s best-known charities, helping people put their affairs in order while raising millions of pounds for vital charitable work.

Appointments are available now, with participating solicitors offering appointments in person or remotely. For more information or to find a participating solicitor, visit www.willaid.org.uk