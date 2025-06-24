People invited to share views on new south Wales walking and cycling route

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

People can share their views on the first phase of a new walking and cycling route planned for south Wales.

Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council has launched a consultation into the planned Treorchy to Treherbert travel route phase one.

It is proposed to be a new walking and cycling route between Treherbert Railway Station and Penyrenglen School in the Rhondda Fawr Valley.

Railway

The route will be mostly parallel to the route of the existing railway line and will provide a link from the local communities of Treherbert to the Penyrenglen Primary School.

The proposal aims to enhance connectivity to key destinations including the train station, the school, and the wider community and to establish a “coherent, direct, safe, comfortable, and attractive” off-road link integrating with both existing and planned active travel networks.

The proposed Treorchy to Treherbert active travel route has been split into three phases.

Phase one is currently in the design phase and is planned to be completed by spring 2026 and is already funded by the Welsh Government.

Consultation

Phases two and three, linking Treherbert to Treorchy, are planned for public consultation later on in 2025 depending on funding availability.

The online survey is available to view here.

People can also share their views by post by writing to Freepost RSBU-HJUK-LSSS, Research & Consultation, 2 Llys Cadwyn, Taff Street, Pontypridd

CF37 4TH.

They can email [email protected] or phone 01443 425014 between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Friday.

The council says that all correspondence should be received no later than July 31.

