People invited to share views on new south Wales walking and cycling route
Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter
People can share their views on the first phase of a new walking and cycling route planned for south Wales.
Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council has launched a consultation into the planned Treorchy to Treherbert travel route phase one.
It is proposed to be a new walking and cycling route between Treherbert Railway Station and Penyrenglen School in the Rhondda Fawr Valley.
Railway
The route will be mostly parallel to the route of the existing railway line and will provide a link from the local communities of Treherbert to the Penyrenglen Primary School.
The proposal aims to enhance connectivity to key destinations including the train station, the school, and the wider community and to establish a “coherent, direct, safe, comfortable, and attractive” off-road link integrating with both existing and planned active travel networks.
The proposed Treorchy to Treherbert active travel route has been split into three phases.
Phase one is currently in the design phase and is planned to be completed by spring 2026 and is already funded by the Welsh Government.
Consultation
Phases two and three, linking Treherbert to Treorchy, are planned for public consultation later on in 2025 depending on funding availability.
The online survey is available to view here.
People can also share their views by post by writing to Freepost RSBU-HJUK-LSSS, Research & Consultation, 2 Llys Cadwyn, Taff Street, Pontypridd
CF37 4TH.
They can email [email protected] or phone 01443 425014 between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Friday.
The council says that all correspondence should be received no later than July 31.
A consultation followed by doing what they want to do. Fifteen years of the Active Travel dream in Wales and walking and cycling have not really increased, only during lockdown according to Senedd figures, at the cost of millions of pounds.
Into the same pockets, no doubt…think Oasis and being shook down time after time…
Hardly an ambitious plan, something is better than nothing I suppose.
Somewhere there is a great big shed full of Welsh Gov etc. Plans of the last 26 years…never to see the light of day or the fantastic cost of them…failure does not come cheap remember Chris Grayling…Lord, for God’s sake!