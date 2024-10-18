People living near Welsh coast urged to prepare for flooding

Natural Resources Wales has warned people living near or visiting the Welsh coast to be prepared for localised coastal flooding this evening.

This will include low lying land and roads near the coast or estuaries.

NRW has also warned there could also be localised property flooding at some vulnerable locations.

Flood warnings for stretches of the Welsh coast are likely to be issued this Friday (October 18) evening to coincide with the high tide.

Flood warnings have already been issued for:

River Towy at Carmarthen Quay, Carmarthen Tidal area at Carmarthen Bay Holiday Park, Kidwelly Tidal area at Carmarthen Quay Tidal area at Laugharne Tidal area at Dale Tidal area at Pendine Tidal area at Lower Town Fishguard Tidal area at Cardigan Usk Estuary at Uskmouth and Old Town Docks Usk Estuary at Caerleon Wye Estuary near Tintern Wye Estuary at Chepstow Red Wharf Bay



Surge

People are encouraged to keep updated by checking NRW’s website as warnings are added, updated and removed.

The evening’s tide is the highest of the current series of spring tides and water levels will be higher due to the combined effect of storm surge and localised wave action at exposed locations.

While peak tide heights will start to reduce after today, people need to remain vigilant over the weekend as stormy weather associated with Storm Ashley is expected on Sunday.

Flood alerts are likely to remain in force over the weekend for parts of the Welsh coastline.

Further flood alerts may also be issued due to heavy rainfall causing rivers to rise again after recent flooding.

Low lying land and roads will therefore remain at risk of further localised flooding over the next few days.

Prepare

Nicholas Bettinson, Duty Tactical Manager for Natural Resources Wales said: “With the potential for property flooding in low-lying coastal areas, we are urging people to prepare for flooding impacts.

“If you live near to, or are visiting a coastal area, please take extra care and keep a safe distance from coastal paths and promenades which may be affected by strong winds and spray.

“Our teams will be at key sites across Wales checking sea defences are in good working order to reduce the risk to people and their homes.”

People can visit the Natural Resources Wales website and check their flood risksimply by entering a postcode and check river levels, rainfall and sea data.

It also includes information on how to prepare for flooding, how to sign up to NRW’s free flood warning system and steps to take to develop a community flood plan.

People can also check the 5-day flood forecast for the local authority areas across Wales, and find practical advice such as moving treasured possessions upstairs and having key items like important documents and medication easily to hand in a flood kit.

Information and updates are also available by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

