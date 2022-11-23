People of Wales ‘involuntary inmates’ in the UK union, says Plaid Cymru leader
The people of Wales are ‘involuntary inmates’ in the UK Union, Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader has said.
Liz Saville Roberts MP made the comment in the House of Commons after the UK Supreme Court unanimously decided that the Scottish Government does not have the power to call an independence referendum.
Labour does not support another referendum on Scottish independence, Sir Keir Starmer’s spokesperson has said.
Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “The Tryweryn vote in 1957 taught people in Wales that Welsh MPs can always be over-ridden by the structural tyranny of the majority here in Westminster.
“The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, himself a unionist, is on record saying that the United Kingdom can only be sustained as a ‘voluntary association of four nations in which we choose to pool our sovereignty for common purposes and for common benefits’.
“Given the Labour front bench has parroted the same lines as the Tories this afternoon – will he [Secretary of State for Scotland] write to the First Minister of Wales to confirm whether we are voluntary partners in this union, or involuntary inmates?”
Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack responded saying: “No, I won’t be writing to the First Minister of Wales. I’ll leave that to the Secretary of State for Wales or anyone else who feels that’s in their remit. Polling shows that less than a third of Scots want another independence referendum.”
‘Question of democracy’
There is now a “massive question of democracy” that needs to be answered, the SNP has claimed.
In an urgent question, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford told the Commons: “It is right that the UK Government answers questions today and answers them quickly because this morning the Supreme Court dealt with the question of law. There is now a massive question of democracy.
“Some of the Westminster parties are already wildly celebrating this morning’s decision. But I think it is safe to say that their thoughtless triumphalism won’t last very long because this judgment raises profound and deeply uncomfortable questions about the basis of the future of the United Kingdom.
“The biggest question of all is how the Prime Minister can ever again repeat the myth that the United Kingdom is a voluntary union of nations?”
Mr Blackford referenced the Smith Commission set up in the wake of the 2014 independence referendum, quoting that is said nothing could “prevent Scotland becoming an independent country should the people of Scotland so choose”.
He asked: “If his Government is still committed to that promise, will he urgently amend the Scotland Act to ensure that the Scottish people have the right to choose our own future?”
‘Not equals’
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the UK is “not a partnership of equals” and called on the Government to set out how “the north of Ireland can leave”.
The MP said in the Commons: “This United Kingdom is clearly not a partnership of equals. That has been made absolutely clear today.
“So, when will this Government publish clear criteria for how the people of the north of Ireland can leave this United Kingdom?”
Scotland Secretary Alister Jack replied: “I suggest the honourable gentleman ask that question in Northern Ireland questions.”
Bill of Rights
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies has dismissed calls for Wales and Scotland be given the “right to self-determination” in the UK Government’s proposed Bill of Rights.
Unfortunately the majority of Welsh people suffer from 800 years of psychological drip feed resulting in Stockholm Syndrome and embracing a co-dependant relationship.
This is a battle for souls, hearts and minds. And John Bull is angry…
Spot on, The Welsh have forgotten this is battle we have been waging on this island for over a Thousand Years, We have forgotten because they don’t send tanks down the M4 like Russia is currently doing. It’s A Battle none the less and you hit the nail on the head, it’s a War for the hearts and minds of future generations. They love nothing more than a Cymro who has turned his back on his nation.
A Tory bill of rights, dont make me laugh. Will it contain the right for people to protest and voice, aloud , various objections on the streets ? The Celtic country’s are only equal to England, when England are in control, when the ” do as I say, not do as I do” attitude prevails. Hypocrisy, and the Colonialist “we know best” attitude is as strong in them as it has ever been.
What is sovereignty and why might it be important to some countries and not others?
Sovereignty is the bedrock of international relations. The concept lays out basic rules for how countries are allowed to interact with one another. In principle, it means countries get to control what happens inside their borders and can’t interfere in what happens elsewhere. After this Judgement I would argue that the UK is now legally England #IndyWales #PlaidCymru how do you feel I know I am pissed.
I find the weirdest thing to be….Why other nations including Russia never use this as a stick to hit over the head of The UK! Other nations are literally crying over what Russia are doing yet totally fine for England to deny sovereignty for Wales and Scotland.
It now seems that for the Celtic nations you now read Cymrushire, Scotshire and Irelshire along with Yorkshire, lancashire and the rest of the counties that make up these
Islands
Absolutely they are! So now refuse to send MPs to take seats in Englands Parliament. We need to take a stand against the English dominance and Monopoly over this island. And Abroad! Have Plaid Cymru really only just realised that England sees Wales and Scotlands only right to exist is for when it comes time for them to serve England?
Yma o hyd 🏴