People should be protected from catastrophic costs of upfront care – Streeting

People should be “protected from the catastrophic costs of upfront care” that see them forced to sell their homes, Wes Streeting has suggested.

The Health Secretary was speaking as he announced the first steps towards creating a National Care Service, with an independent commission expected to begin in the spring.

The timeline means that proposals for the long-term funding and major reform of social care in England may not be delivered until 2028. Mr Streeting told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that, for him, a national care service is “about national standards – consistent access to higher quality care for older and disabled people everywhere in the country”. Asked whether it meant that people will not have to sell their homes to pay for their care, he said: “I would certainly like to see people protected from the catastrophic costs of upfront care that sees people forced to sell their homes and move out.”

Under fire

The Government came under fire last summer after Chancellor Rachel Reeves scrapped proposals from Sir Andrew Dilnot, whose findings had been accepted by the previous government. That plan would have introduced an £86,000 cap on the amount an older or disabled person would have to pay towards their support at home or in care homes. After spending £86,000 on their care, people with a high level of need would also have had their care costs paid for by local councils. The threshold for getting council support to pay for costs, before exceeding the cap, would also have meant people were allowed to keep more of their savings. Mr Streeting said on Friday that Labour had been prepared to go ahead with the social care proposals set out by the Dilnot Commission but “we found the money wasn’t there”. He added: “Even if the money had been there, councils hadn’t been prepared to implement it from October 2025.” Questioned on whether reforming social care was now being kicked into the long grass due to a lack of money, Mr Streeting insisted this was not the case. He said it was thanks to the decisions of the Chancellor that “we are stabilising the social care sector, we’re investing in our NHS”. The new independent commission looking into social care reform, led by Baroness Louise Casey, will begin in April. Mr Streeting said the Commission will work to build a cross-party national consensus around what is a new National Care Service. The Commission will be split over two phases with the first, reporting to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in mid-2026, looking at the issues facing social care and recommending medium-term reforms. The second phase is expected by 2028 and will make recommendations for the longer term. Asked on ITV’s Good Morning Britain about the costs families face for care, Mr Streeting said: “I think one of the reasons why we’ve ended always back into this short-termist cycle of failure is: whenever we talk about social care, there are costs involved. “That sort of makes people run for the hills and want to stick their head in the sands in politics, because sometimes those numbers can be scary. “One of the reasons I genuinely think – even with the majority of the size that we’ve got – it’s a good thing to try and build cross-party consensus, is, I want to come up with a plan that means whoever’s in government after the next general election or the one after that -whether it’s a Labour government or a Conservative government or a coalition, or whoever – that broadly speaking, we keep the same direction of travel on social care in the way that we have with the NHS since 1948 (when NHS was created).”

Plans

Under the Government plans, more investment has been committed to the Disabled Facilities Grant, which allows people to apply for funding to carry out work such as widening doors, improving access, installing ramps or stairlifts, or building an extension. The £86 million boost for this financial year is on top of the £86 million announced at the Budget for the next financial year and brings the annual total to £711 million. About 7,800 more elderly and disabled people could benefit, ministers estimate. Baroness Casey said millions of older people, disabled people, their families and carers rely upon an effective adult social care system to live their lives to the full, with independence and dignity. She added: “An independent commission is an opportunity to start a national conversation, find the solutions and build consensus on a long-term plan to fix the system. I am pleased the Prime Minister has asked me to lead this vital work.” Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of the King’s Fund, welcomed the announcement, but urged the Government to “accelerate the timing”. “This could offer a real opportunity to break the cycle of failure to reform social care,” Ms Woolnough said. “We believe the first phase of the commission should focus on funding and on measures the Government could quickly get on with implementing, such as work to improve the use of data and technology in the social care sector, better integration with the NHS and making adult social care a more attractive career. Work on many of these issues is already under way but should be sped up. “But we urge the Government to accelerate the timing of the second phase of the commission which focuses on creating a fair and affordable social care system. “The current timetable to report by 2028 is far too long to wait for people who need social care, and their families.” Professor Martin Green, chief executive of Care England, said this “risks becoming yet another report that gathers dust while the sector crumbles. “This Commission will simply confirm what we already know – how many more reports must we endure before action is taken?” Hugh Alderwick, director of policy at the Health Foundation, also warned the Commission “must move quickly” or run the risk of “history repeating itself”. Shadow health secretary, Edward Argar, said the Conservatives would “engage constructively” but “after 14 years in opposition it is deeply disappointing that Labour don’t have a plan for social care”.

