People taking part in New Year dips should be aware of risks, charity warns

People considering taking part in festive open water swims to celebrate the start of 2026 should remain aware of the risks, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has warned.

The lifeboat search-and-rescue charity said the effects of cold water shock, combined with weather conditions, pose a risk to anyone entering water that is 15C or below, especially at a time of year when the average sea temperature around the UK and Ireland is 6C to 10C.

The warning follows the disappearance of Matthew Upham, 63, and another man during a Christmas Day swim in the Devon seaside town of Budleigh Salterton.

Gareth Morrison, head of water safety for the RNLI, said on Tuesday: “We know this time of year many people take part in festive and New Year dips or continue to take part in regular winter swims.

“So, we are urging anyone entering the water to be aware of the dangers, check sea conditions carefully and to understand their own limitations.

“With the sea temperatures still dropping and reaching their coldest around March, the effects of cold water, combined with weather conditions and any personal health issues, should be taken seriously before venturing in.

“If it’s your first time in open water, we’d recommend you speak to your GP first, particularly for those with cardiac or underlying health conditions.”

Mr Upham and the other man aged in his 40s reportedly went missing after entering the water to help a woman in difficulty.

A number of people were rescued from the stormy water and checked by paramedics or taken to hospital as a precaution, but the two men were not located, Devon & Cornwall Police previously said.

The RNLI advised open water swimmers and participants in New Year dips to take precautions before entering the water.

“Avoid swimming alone, consider going with others or joining a group so you can look out for each other,” Mr Morrison said.

“Think about the depth of water – wherever possible, stay in your depth.

“If you are going to attend a New Year dip, please ensure you go to a well-organised event which has appropriate safety cover in place.

“Also taking the right kit is essential.

“We’d recommend wearing a wetsuit to keep you warm and increase your buoyancy, together with a bright swim cap and tow float to make yourself visible to others and use in an emergency.”

Mr Morrison added that people who spot a swimmer in difficulty should call emergency services instead of going into the water.

“The most important thing to remember is if you are in any doubt, stay out of the water and if you or anyone else does get into trouble in or on the water please call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard,” he said.

“Even the well-prepared can find themselves in difficultly, but having the correct knowledge and equipment can save lives.

“Taking a means of calling for help with you, such as a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch with a whistle, really could be a lifesaver.”

A number of Christmas and Boxing Day swims in Devon and Cornwall were cancelled this year because of a yellow weather warning for wind which covered parts of the South West and Wales.

But other New Year events are going ahead, including the Westward Ho! New Year Fancy Dress Dip in north Devon on Thursday.

Organiser Peter Sawyer said usual precautions are in place, with an RNLI-qualified lifeguard team in attendance as well as a separate medical team in a 4×4 ambulance.

“I used to run a charter boat to Lundy here and have been on the sea as a surfer, kitesurfer and boat user all my life,” he said.

“The ocean is a very dangerous place if you don’t know what you are doing.

“It’s very sad when anyone dies, especially at an event, whether it be organised loosely or just a get together,” he added, referring to the incident in Budleigh Salterton.

Mr Sawyer said he had to reschedule the New Year Dip 2025 “to keep the event and people safe” after weather forecasts indicated 65mph winds on New Year’s Day.

“This year we have ideal conditions and really look forward to sharing the beach with many very happy people,” he added.

The New Year’s Day Swim in Manchester’s Salford Quays will also be going ahead, organiser Uswim confirmed.

The event’s safety features will include water safety crafts and qualified personnel, a small swim course to keep swimmers contained, compulsory tow floats for all swimmers, and reheat facilities on land.

“We are a professional swim organisation and our lovely, little charity swim has raised over £150k for local hospices, children’s charities and local food banks over the years,” a spokesperson for the organisation said.

“Long may that continue.”