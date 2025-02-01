People who backed remain ‘shouldn’t be allowed to vote’ Reform rally hears
People who voted remain in the Brexit referendum “shouldn’t be allowed to vote”, a Reform UK rally has heard.
John Elliott, a businessman who has lent his support to the party, shared a stage with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as he made the tongue-in-cheek claim.
Remainers
After asking if anyone at the Reform UK rally in the north east of England had opposed Brexit and had now “seen the light”, Mr Elliott added: “I reckon anyone who voted remain shouldn’t be allowed to vote.
“Anybody who voted Labour in the last election… what’s their judgment like? Have they got good judgment?”
Mr Farage laughed and did not appear to take the suggestion seriously.
He praised Mr Elliott, the founder of washing machine and dehumidifier manufacturer Ebac, and said the UK “needs people like John, people that take risks, people that set up factories, people that make profits or make losses, people that employ loads of people”.
Mr Farage added: “We’ve got to have the right atmosphere in this country, the right environment for people like John to go out and take those risks.”
Elsewhere in the rally, held in Houghton-le-Spring, near Sunderland, Mr Farage welcomed two defecting Conservative councillors to his party.
Joe Quinn and Cathy Hunt were former Durham County Council Tories, and take Reform’s numbers in the authority up to three.
The party is holding a series of rallies across the UK as it hopes to win more council seats and constituencies in the devolved nations in upcoming elections.
I wonder if they have a final solution for remainers in mind. Just banter, of course.
Every adult citizen over 16 years of age should have the right to vote. There are many former steel workers in South Wales now regretting voting ‘Leave’ that would still be working at Port Talbot works if we had stayed in the European Single market and customs union. – FACT ! Outside the European Union, Wales has actually lost its sovereignty. We don’t receive funds direct from the EU and now the UK only replaces part of the funds lost with strings attached and undermines our sovereignty. Brexit has done real damage to farming and other domestic industries. Reform UK… Read more »
Obviously an ultra starmer fan and a ultra far lefty
There is absolutely nothing left wing about Starmer.Those on the left of politics in The Labour Party no longer have a voice or even exist within Labour.
Labour under Starmer is a Party for The Middle Class Metropolitan Elite who have nothing in common with ordinary working people.
Being a Starmer fan and being more left wing than Nick Clegg are mutually exclusive
KNOB
Thanks for the advice. I shall never vote for Reform
Of course they are joking……..
hey, farage, stoked any riots latley? Hows your nazi saluting possible benefactor doing?
I personally don’t have any strong feelings for or against Reform.
However at Today’s Rally in London in support of Tommy Robinson Reform placards were visible in the crowd.
This is obviously in contradiction of what Nigel Farage has said in wanting nothing to do with Tommy Robinson.
With this kind of discriminatory view on offer, perhaps Brexit orientation should be made a protected characteristic under the Equality Act?
Stop getting hysterical about any old cobblers that comes from a Reform speaker. Much of it is done for effect in the knowledge that Brexit and other subjects are matters that just wind up Remainers, people who dislike Trump or anything of that ilk, and those that conform to a particular herd mentality. Folk really need to break out from this sad state and address their concerns rationally not like juveniles annoyed by anything contrary to their own prejudices.