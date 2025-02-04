Performances of musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to be dedicated to The Vivienne

The upcoming performances of the musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be dedicated to The Vivienne following the drag queen’s death this year.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race winner, real name James Lee Williams, who died aged 32 in January, had portrayed the Childcatcher in the UK touring production last year.

The actor was due to return to the role for a string of shows in Sheffield, Birmingham, Manchester and Bournemouth from February to March.

Former Newsround presenter Ore Oduba is taking over as Caractacus Potts, the role made famous by Dick Van Dyke in the 1968 film, from Australian actor Adam Garcia.

Tribute

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Oduba said: “The Vivienne was an amazing part of our group and the whole company of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

“Every single performance of that show is going to be a tribute to Viv. So I feel so lucky to be with that incredible group from the next few weeks.”

EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks is due to play the Childcatcher for shows in April and May.

The musical production said it was “deeply saddened” following the passing of The Vivienne in a statement shared last month.

It added: “The Vivienne’s incredible and brilliant talent shone through in their portrayal of the Childcatcher. They were an integral part of our company and will be missed immensely.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this very sad time.”

Williams also performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre last year.

Mourners

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants Tia Kofi, Baga Chipz and Cheryl were among the mourners who attended the funeral of The Vivienne last week.

The service for the TV star, who was born in Wales, was held at St Margaret’s Church in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, North Wales.

Also in attendance was Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins, TV personality Kim Woodburn, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney and radio presenter Pete Price.

The star, who won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, also competed in an all-winners season of the RuPaul franchise in the US in 2022, the only UK contestant in that series.

They also finished third on Dancing On Ice in 2023 and were honoured on the ITV skating show as the latest series started last month.

During their career they also starred in BBC Three show The Vivienne Takes On Hollywood in 2020, and appeared on Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted For Stand Up To Cancer in 2022.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang wrapped its final production of 2024 at the end of December and it is due to return in February.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

