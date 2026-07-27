Permanent closure confirmed for town centre car park

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A car park that has served a town centre will close for good next week ahead of being knocked down and redeveloped.

Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council has confirmed that Berw Road car park in Pontypridd will close permanently at the end of the day on July 30 ahead of the demolition works for the wider redevelopment of the former police station and car park site.

All vehicles must be removed from Berw Road car park before its usual daily closure time which is 7pm on Thursday, July 30.

Notices are being installed throughout the building and at key access points ahead of the closure to make sure car park users are aware.

The car park will then remain closed from Friday, July 31.

Berw Road car park’s closure follows the recent announcement by South Wales Police and the council confirming the next steps relating to policing in Pontypridd, including the closure and transfer of the former Berw Road police station building to the Council.

The announcement included South Wales Police’s plan for a new town centre base at Taff Street.

Proposals for the final project are still being developed and explored – with the options ranging from an improved public space, a modern replacement car park, better walking and cycling links, junction improvements at Bridge Street, and opportunities for new residential, commercial and cultural uses.

Alternative council town centre parking includes Catherine Street, Gas Road (short stay), Millfield Road, Goods Yard and Sardis Road which are within around a five-minute walk of Taff Street and Ynysangharad War Memorial Park with more than 1,000 spaces combined.

The council said that more parking information is available online and that frequent bus services also run through Pontypridd via the bus station and several stops across the town, including the newly-created bays opposite Pontypridd railway station at the former bingo hall site.

The council also said that travelling by train is also easier than ever with residents and visitors able to access more regular services and improved facilities delivered via the South Wales Metro.

The permanent closure of the car park from July 30 will allow the council to carry out the necessary site works before the site is formally handed over to the demolition contractor Prichards in the first week of August.

The council said more information on the timing of the demolition along with the traffic management arrangements and other day-to-day disruption that may be caused will be announced soon.

Arrangements are being finalised with Prichards with works expected to start from Monday, August 3.

The council has got funding for the upcoming demolition of the car park via the Welsh Government Transforming Towns programme.

Funding for future phases will be considered as proposals are developed, with the council saying that it is continuing to explore a range of potential investment and funding opportunities to support the delivery of wider redevelopment proposals.

The former Berw Road police station closed at the end of June 2026 and will transfer to the council as part of the wider regeneration plans.

South Wales Police has confirmed that policing provision in Pontypridd will continue, with officers continuing to respond to emergency and non-emergency calls and neighbourhood teams remaining active in and around Pontypridd.

Until the new Pontypridd station, anyone who needs to speak to the police in person can attend Talbot Green Police Station, 1/3 Heol y Gyfraith, Talbot Green, CF72 8AJ.

The front desk is open to the public from 9am to 5pm seven days a week, which was previously the same at Berw Road.

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