Permanent seasonal camp site in rural Eryri beauty spot to be considered by planners

Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter

A plan to develop a permanent seasonal campsite at an Eryri beauty spot popular with holidaymakers will come before planners.

Cyngor Gwynedd has received an application for change of use of an agricultural field to a seasonal camping site in a rural location close to the village of Waunfawr.

The plan, submitted by Gordon Neil, relates to land at the Pentre Bach bunkhouse site, which has glorious views towards the mountains.

There are a number of camping sites in the Waunfawr area which is popular with hill walkers, mountaineers, cyclists, kayakers and holiday visitors due its stunning location and closeness to the paths of Yr Wyddfa.

A permitted bunkhouse is already in use on the site.

The plans explain the site would be “subdivided into eight well separated pitches along its northern and southern boundaries”.

It notes that “pitches will be well demarcated, no open fires will be allowed, and waste will be disposed of in existing disposal bins”.

Bunkhouse

Similarly, there are areas for washing and showering, with toilets provided in existing buildings associated with the existing bunkhouse, it says.

The proposal describes “a modest change” to provide improvements to the parking area, but notes there is “adequate parking” for the existing facility and proposed camping.

The plans state that in a pre-application to Cyngor Gwynedd, the principle of development on the site “would likely be supported” due to its location, size and use of existing toilet facilities.

“This would be subject to the documents provided and responses of consultees and neighbours, during the consultation period,” it noted.

It also states that the immediate neighbours had been “consulted informally” by the applicants and that “no adverse comments received”.

Impact

However it noted “a number of the properties were holiday lets and do not have permanent residents”.

The proposal says it would have “no harmful impact” upon neighbouring residents’ amenity and the design would be “in keeping with the existing property and surrounding landscape”.

Camping has already been established at the site since 2001 under the 28-day rule.

The current proposal seeks to allow camping on a permanent, seasonal basis between March 1 and October 31 each year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

