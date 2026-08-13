Permission granted for 24 hour gaming centre in ‘dingy’ shopping centre

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A second round the clock slot machine arcade can open in a shopping centre described as “dingy” due to the number of gambling premises.

The former Santander branch in the Cwmbran Centre has had had the go-ahead for conversion to an adult gaming centre which will open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Merkur Slots already operates a 24 hour amusement arcade within the centre while the Carousel arcade opens until 7pm six days a week.

Gateshead-based Luxury Leisure has been granted the change of use permission for the former bank branch, at North Walk, despite three objections.

One member of the public raised concerns as the gaming centre will be close to a McDonald’s restaurant where teenagers gather, and the increase in the number of premises related to gambling in the shopping centre.

In a letter to Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department they stated: “This proposal would worsen the over-concentration of betting/gambling uses already present in Cwmbran town centre, where Merkur Slots, Betfred and Ladbrokes already operate.

“Rather than improving vitality, another 24-hour gambling venue would reinforce the dingy, dead feeling that existing betting shops already give parts of the centre.”

They also said they were concerned it would be near a pub and said drinkers could be “more vulnerable to impulsive gambling and harm” and added: “This location is especially inappropriate because it is in the main food court area, close to McDonalds, Burger King and other restaurants where young people gather throughout the day.

“Even if under-18s cannot enter, placing an adult gambling venue in such a visible youth-focused area normalises gambling and increases exposure for children and teenagers.”

They cited a report from the Gambling Commission in their objection. The two other objections claimed a 24-hour arcade would cause a disturbance to residents living “immediately to the north” and the arcade could “exacerbate anti-social behaviour” due to its 24 hour operation which would “no doubt result in people congregating around the premises.”

Visitors

Planning officer Simon Pritchard’s report, which approved the application, said the plan will bring a vacant unit back into use and while there are other similar uses in the centre it is considered the arcade would attract visitors.

As the arcade is replacing a former bank there is also no loss of retail units and Mr Pritchard said the location and opening hours of other nearby businesses, and its distance from neighbouring properties, wouldn’t result in an unacceptable impact.

He noted the arcade will still require a licence and said “separate legislation is in place to enforce such matters as the age of users and anti-social behaviour” while the applicant has provided a document on “best practice measures, designed to mitigate the risk of anti-social behaviour and any potential associated negative impacts”.

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