Permission granted for affordable housing on agricultural land

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter

49 new affordable homes were granted planning permission for agricultural land, despite fears about the strain on local infrastructure.

North Wales’ largest housing association, Adra, applied to Denbighshire seeking permission to erect 49 affordable homes at the land adjacent to Maes Owen on Abergele Road.

Debate

Councillors debated the proposals at a planning committee meeting at the council’s Ruthin County Hall HQ this week after council officers recommended approval.

Several residents wrote to the council citing potential highways issues, but Cllr Chris Evans had fears that the local infrastructure might struggle to cope with the increase in population.

He said: “There is no dentists or doctors in Bodelwyddan, and things like this have a massive effect on A&E at Glan Clwyd.

“I’m just wary if we are planning on allowing all these planning applications to go through, and again the infrastructure, that road is a pain to get in and out of the hospital. When those houses are up and running, the people, the families, the cars, are we taking that on board?”

Chairing the meeting, Cllr Mark Young said it was a balancing act as the council had a ‘huge waiting list’ for housing.

He said: “It is that balancing act because clearly we have a huge waiting list for housing. The amount of people who are struggling to afford is as big. I think it is over 50% when we did the assessment.

“Officers and members have to push health (the NHS) to make them aware of these issues and make them better, but without doubt these affordable homes are needed, and all the assessments say that.”

Concerns

The plans include roads, footpaths, and public open space, as well as landscaping, drainage, and a new pumping station.

Residents’ concerns were listed in a planning report, including highway concerns, the impact on the local school, and biodiversity.

The site will include four one-room apartments; three two-bedroom bungalows; 19 two-bedroom houses; 20 three-bedroom houses; and three four-bedroom houses.

The properties will be constructed with brick and render, with grey and red roof tiles and solar power.

Cllr Rejeev Metri proposed the committee backed the plans, and this was seconded by Cllr James Elson.

The committee voted in favour of the development with 16 votes for the application and two against.

