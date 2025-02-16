Permission granted for school to retain 16-year-old mobile classroom

A school will be able to continue to use a mobile classroom in use for nearly 16 years, as there is no money for a replacement facility.

Pembrokeshire County Council, in an application to county planners, had sought a renewal of permission for the mobile classroom at Fenton Community Primary School in Haverfordwest.

The mobile classroom has been in use since the start of 2009.

Retention

A statement in support of the application said: “This application seeks retrospective planning consent for the continued retention of the existing mobile classroom. Access and parking arrangements would remain as existing.

“The mobile classroom is used on a daily basis, and provides a vital facility for the children who use it. This application is for the retention of the existing mobile classroom to ensure the children can continue to benefit from its use.

“There is currently no budget available to provide a more permanent solution.”

It added: “The mobile is located at the rear of the school, adjacent to the rear fenced boundary and generally out of public view. The mobile is in close proximity to the main school building to provide ease of use.”

The application has now been conditionally approved by Pembrokeshire County Council planners.

