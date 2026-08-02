Perseid meteor shower to light up Welsh skies

According to the Royal Observatory Greenwich, the Perseids will produce many bright, fast meteors with persistent trains between 17 July and 24 August, although they will be easiest to see on 12 and 13 August.

On 12 August, Wales will also see its biggest solar eclipse since 1999, with around 94% of the Sun’s disc covered by the Moon for viewers on the south-western Welsh coast.

With the eclipse taking place as the Sun sets, ending at around 8pm, stargazers are being encouraged to stay out until skies grow dark to catch a glimpse of the meteor shower.

Astronomers have encouraged those hoping to view both events to find a high spot with a clear view of the western horizon, away from trees and buildings, and with as little light pollution as possible.

“Binoculars and telescopes are not necessary as they will restrict the size of the sky that will be visible to you,” notes the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

Fortunately for Welsh stargazers, Wales has the highest percentage of its land protected by official Dark Skies status of any country in the world, meaning there are several spots to choose from to watch the shooting stars.

In Pembrokeshire, where the eclipse will be at its most dramatic in Wales, there are eight dark sky spots with top locations including Broad Haven South Beach, Garn Fawr, and Martin’s Haven.

In south Wales, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park was designated a Dark Sky Reserve in 2013, the first location in Wales and the fifth in the world to be granted the status.

The Usk Reservoir offers dark skies for watching the Perseid meteor shower, while open viewpoints around the reservoir also provide good opportunities to watch the partial solar eclipse, weather permitting.

In mid Wales, the Elan Valley’s 45,000-acre International Dark Sky Park has several popular viewing locations, including Craig Goch and Caban Coch dams.

While these locations are ideal for stargazing, elevated viewpoints with a clear view of the western horizon will offer the best chance of seeing the partial solar eclipse.

Finally, in north Wales, Eryri National Park is home to the country’s largest Dark Sky Reserve, offering plenty of choice for stargazers to catch both celestial events.

The high mountain pass at Bwlch y Groes offers wide-open views towards the western horizon, making it an excellent place to watch both the partial solar eclipse and the Perseid meteor shower, though it is not the most accessible, especially at night.

Instead, Uwchmynydd and Mynydd Mawr at the tip of north Wales’ Llŷn Peninsula are easier to reach, with expansive views of the western horizon.

For anyone staying out after sunset, August also offers one last chance to spot Venus shining low above the western horizon before the ‘Evening Star’ gradually disappears from view later in the month.

For more information on getting the best views of the Perseid meteor showers, visit the Royal Observatory’s site here.