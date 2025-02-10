Persistent and peaceful campaigning by farmers ‘could get change’, says Farage
“Persistent and peaceful” campaigning by farmers on new inheritance tax rules could “get change”, Nigel Farage has said.
The Reform UK leader predicted that Labour MPs in rural seats would be “getting scared”, and would put pressure on Number 10 if they see “local communities getting behind these families” who have been impacted by the changes.
Farmers will stage another tractor protest outside Parliament on Monday as their campaign against the new tax rules continues.
Labour has insisted it will not make a U-turn on its plans to introduce a 20% inheritance tax rate on farms worth more than £1 million.
Changes
The changes announced in the Budget are due to come into force in April 2026 and scrap an exemption which meant no inheritance tax was paid to pass down family farms.
Monday’s tractor rally, organised by Save British Farming, comes as MPs debate an e-petition with more than 148,000 signatures calling to keep the current inheritance tax exemptions for working farms.
Speaking at a Farmers To Action campaign event in north London before the event in Westminster, Mr Farage told the PA news agency: “I’m pleased to see the campaign is ramping up. It’s growing right across the country.
“The message I’ve been putting to them, I think they’re listening too, which is 100 Labour MPs now represent rural seats – if they see local communities getting behind these families, they’re going to start getting scared, and they’re going to start putting pressure on No 10, and let’s face it, they’re in pretty big trouble already.
“So I think if this campaign is persistent and peaceful, they can get change.”
Mr Farage also advocated “just getting rid of inheritance tax as a whole”.
“Horrible”
Asked if he thought the measure should be scrapped completely, Mr Farage said: “Yes, I do actually. You’re basically taxing money that’s been taxed already as a death tax, and it’s horrible.
“People living in semi-detached houses in London are now dragged into inheritance tax. And yes, of course, you can do seven-year planning and all the rest of it, but unlikely things happen. I honestly believe just getting rid of inheritance tax as a whole would be a good thing.”
The National Farmers’ Union – which has organised previous protests on the issue – said it supports any of its members taking part on Monday.
NFU president Tom Bradshaw said: “The strength of feeling around the proposed family farm tax is still incredibly high.
“We support any members who want to take part in other respectful and lawful demonstrations which work towards our aim to stop the family farm tax.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
So Nige, what is your plan to fund the NHS?
What was that? “mutter mutter free at the point of something something gotta go now left the oven on….” [nige runs away from reporter].
No surprise millionare toff Farage is against a tax which impacts the rich.
I saw this and my first thought was – why are you giving publicity to this man? He has no charisma, no talent, no policies and has no idea where his constituency is… There’s yet another report in the English press today about how Reform will sweep Wales – interesting that the English press shows any interest in Wales only when the F is around. But there’s a very important message here. Farage is good at publicity, he knows that newspapers, tv, radio, social media et al have pages to fill and broadcasting hours to find something to say. Farage… Read more »
One in House of Lords the other, Lord passes away…!
Good Ol’ Nigel, standing firm with the farmers, just like he did with the fishermen, who faithfully followed his empty promises over Brexit.
Is it just coincidence he’s got some farmland? So what’s in it for him?
Farage speaking on behalf of the farmers, the guardians of our countryside and wildlife. Official gov figures show ONE IN SIX animal species in Cymru is under the threat of extinction. Think how bad that would be if the farmers weren’t looking after the countryside. (does my sarcasm show, anybody).