Person dies after incident involving three climbers on Welsh coast

A person has died after an incident involving three climbers on the Welsh coast.

Dyfed-Powys Police said one of the climbers was pronounced dead at the scene at St Govan’s Head in Pembrokeshire on Thursday afternoon, and two others were taken to hospital with injuries.

The force said the death is not being treated as suspicious and the person’s next of kin have been informed.

A spokesman said: “Dyfed-Powys Police were contacted by the ambulance service around 4.25pm, Thursday February 12, reporting concerns for the welfare of three individuals at St Govan’s Head, Pembrokeshire.

“Officers were deployed to the location alongside multiple other agencies.

“Two were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries not believed to be life threatening. Sadly, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said the alarm was first raised at about 4pm on Thursday.

Teams from Fishguard, St Govan’s and Tenby were sent, alongside an HM Coastguard helicopter, an Irish Coastguard helicopter, Wales Air Ambulance and an RNLI lifeboat from Angle.