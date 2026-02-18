Personal trainer able to run fitness classes from industrial unit in Welsh county

Twm Owen, Local democracy reporter

A personal trainer can run fitness classes from an industrial unit after showing his plans wouldn’t hit the availability of employment sites.

Adam Wakley already runs “boot camp” style fitness classes at recreational areas and from a village hall over the winter and has now had the go-ahead to set up a gym, to provide classes, group training and individual fitness coaching, from a unit at an industrial estate.

That required change of use planning permission which was granted after Mr Wakley demonstrated there would still be a supply of available land for employment use over the next 10 years in Monmouthshire.

As a result the county council’s planning department said his bid to make use of the unit at the Beacon Business Park, on the Severn Bridge Industrial Estate in Portskewett, could be approved.

Planning officer Kate Young said in a report: “The applicant has supplied evidence to demonstrated that there is a sufficient quantity and variety of industrial sites or premises is available and can be brought forward to meet the employment needs of the county and the local area.”

Figures available from the county council showed only 3.94 hectares of employment land was taken up in 2023/24 which she said demonstrated there would be a supply of mixed use sites for more than 10 years, with base data from March 2024 taken from the council’s Local Development Plan Employment land background paper produced in October 2025.

Her report stated there is “a significant supply of employment land and premises locally” and added: “The loss of the site would not be prejudicial to the aim of creating a balanced local economy, especially the provision of manufacturing jobs as there are other vacant sites available. The proposed use would provide some employment opportunities initially with up to three full time equivalent posts.”

The unit had been vacant since its last use, by a graphic supplies company, and has been marketed since June 2025 without success.

The report also noted another nearby unit has been used for a gymnastics and cheerleading club.

Mr Wakley’s ARW Fitness classes, which he established in 2020, has previously operated from the Cornfield Project and Portskewett & Sudbrook FC grounds, from April to September, and the Portskewett Recreation Hall from September to April.