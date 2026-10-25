Pet crematorium’s temporary planning permission extended

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

A “lovely man” has had the go-ahead to continue operating his pet crematorium for a further three years.

Pets at Rest has been providing a cremation service for pet owners since 2020 after the idea came to owner, and operator, Ken Dowding at his own mother’s cremation.

But the company has only been able to operate under temporary three-year planning permissions with the current approval due to expire in December.

Planners have now granted Mr Dowding a further three-year permission for his business based at the Forgehammer Industrial Estate in St Dials, Cwmbran.

Mr Dowding welcomed the decision and said he was “over the moon” with the response from past clients when his application to renew the permission was previously reported.

Many took to social media to respond to the application with a number praising Mr Dowding as a “lovely man” as well as “respectful and sympathetic” and recalled the care he’d taken with their pets and compassion and understanding he’d shown, especially towards young children.

While many tributes were from cat and dog owners, who provide the bulk of Mr Dowding’s work, others said how he’d been able to accommodate cremations for less common pets.

One said: “I’ve used Pets at Rest four times now, he even cremated my two pet chickens which I’m sure was a first for him.

“He went above and beyond to get the perfect paw and nose print of my cat who had really long fur so it wasn’t easy!”

Another stated: “I used this service to have my parrot cremated. Ken was such a lovely man had all the time in the world for me while saying goodbye to my parrot that I had for 30 years.”

Mr Dowding said he was touched by the response: “I’m over the moon and just glad to help. It’s very nice of people to look at me and the business in that way. I treat people with respect and get it back as well.”

The 63-year-old, who has two pet dogs at home, added: “I’m a dog lover and treat people’s pets as I treat my own.”

Torfaen Borough Council planning officer Simon Pritchard said in a report, which approved the application, the service has operated in line with its previously approved conditions and no complaints have been received by either the planning department or environmental health.

No public representations were received by the council during the consultation period and Mr Pritchard’s report set out the crematorium has permission to operate from 7am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, with a limit of no more than 60 cremations a week.

It is estimated between six and 10 animals can be cremated a day with incinerations carried out for local veterinary practices and private individuals. The load capacity of the incinerator doesn’t allow it to accommodate larger animals and there is no odour associated with its operation.

A record of all cremations has to be kept for inspection by the council if necessary.

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