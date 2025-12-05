Pet owner who abandoned dog in south Wales property sentenced

Ella Groves

The owner of a dog who was abandoned at a south Wales property and rescued by the RSPCA has been sentenced this week.

Gucci, a Staffordshire bull terrier type dog, was found abandoned for a number of days in Hanover Court in Barry in July 2024.

RSPCA Inspector, Christine McNeil, visited the property on 4 July 2024.

She provided a written witness statement in which she said: “Tape seals placed by a colleague on the door and frame and over the lock were still in place and undisturbed.

“I tried to look through the letterbox but there was a dog barking aggressively at the letterbox from inside. I was unable to see the dog clearly to be able to assess it.

“However, after waiting a while for the dog to move back from the letterbox, I was able to look through and see a few piles of faeces in the hallway.”

Inspector McNeil made enquiries with those living nearby and found that a neighbour had been feeding the dog through the letterbox twice a day.

Due to concerns about her welfare, the police gained entry on 10 July 2024 and Gucci was subsequently seized by the police and placed into RSPCA care.

When placed into RSPCA care Gucci “appeared in reasonable bodily condition and was bright and alert.”

Her owner was sentenced last month on the 21 November at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

Jamie Stephen Colburn, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act.

Mr Colburn was fined £200, ordered to pay £400 costs, and an £80 victim surcharge.

He was also banned from keeping animals for two years.

On the possibility of a community order, the court felt this could not be imposed as Colburn is a serving prisoner.

The court heard in mitigation that when the abandonment occured, Mr Colburn had been living out of a car and when the car broke down he could not get to the property and there had been a breakdown in communication.

In response to the sentencing, Inspector McNeil said: “Gucci’s needs were not met and she was just abandoned and left to fend for herself by her owner. Having a pet is a big responsibility and their needs should always be met.”

You can find dogs and other animals available for adoption via the RSPCA’s Find a Pet service.