Pet owners urged to take precautions as heat warning issued

RSPCA Cymru has responded to a new extreme heat warning, saying “pet owners should start prepping now as sweltering weather starts”.

The charity sounded the alarm for pet owners to act immediately to make sure the ‘silent killer’, heatstroke, doesn’t strike without warning.

The Met Office issued an amber extreme heat warning on 19 June for much of south-eastern Wales and southern England. Predicted temperatures are set to soar to highs of 34°C by early next week.

With many people planning to spend time outdoors, the RSPCA is reminding owners to prioritise their pets’ safety during hot weather.

Lauren Bennett, expert in dog welfare at the RSPCA, said: “It’s really simple – planning ahead and being prepared in this hot weather can help save pets’ lives. Complacency can mean soaring temperatures are a silent killer for our beloved animals.”

The warning comes from the RSPCA’s animal welfare experts, warning owners everywhere that ‘dogs die in hot cars’, and those who see a dog in a hot car should call 999 immediately.

Only 58% of the public – according to RSPCA polling in 2023 – would not leave their dog inside a car on a warm day. RSPCA welfare staff also warn that trains, ferries and caravans all pose risk.

Welsh road users may spot display messages warning motorists about the dangers of leaving dogs in a hot car in the coming days. The Welsh Government became the first – and only – UK administration to display this message on variable messaging signage in 2019, following a request by the RSPCA.

Mark Hooper MS, the Deputy Minister for Transport said: “As Wales experiences a very hot spell of weather, I’m pleased to confirm that we will once again be displaying the ‘Dogs Die in Hot Cars’ warning on our trunk road network.

“Wales was the first country in the UK to use signage in this way, and I’m proud that we continue to lead the way in helping to protect animals’ lives. I hope this message reaches thousands of motorists across Wales and encourages every dog owner to think twice before leaving their pet in a vehicle during warm weather.”

Lauren added: “As the heatwave has already started to ramp up, the temptation is for us to keep as cool as possible – whether that’s taking a parasol for a trip to the seaside or stocking up the fridge for a BBQ.

“However, we are reminding pet owners to keep a really close eye on their animals during this heatwave, skip the hot walks, and never ever leave their dog in a hot vehicle.”

“We know that almost half of the public may still underestimate the danger, which is why now is the critical time to start your ‘pet homework.’

“This includes everything from getting into the habit of checking the temperature forecast daily to planning cooler walks and knowing exactly how to act in a heatstroke emergency. Taking these simple steps now is the best way to safeguard your dog’s life.”

Highlighting heatstroke as a particular risk, Lauren added: “No matter your dog’s breed or how much they appear to enjoy basking in the sunshine, all animals are at risk. Taking the time now to identify how you can reduce your dog’s risk, could just save their life.”

The RSPCA is offering the following advice:

Creating a Cool Home

Identify the coolest rooms in your house, close-off conservatories and use fans or damp towels to lower the temperature as best you can.

Place extra water bowls in every room and add ice cubes to keep hydration tempting.

Freeze puzzle toys or Kongs with treats to provide cooling mental stimulation, or make your own easy frozen dog treats.

Move rabbit and guinea pig pens to shaded areas and make sure you regularly refresh their water with a cool, fresh supply.

Check that indoor enclosures for small furries such as hamsters, gerbils and rats are not in direct sunlight and can benefit from good airflow.

Safe (or no) Exercise

Limit exercise to #DogsAtDawn or #DogsAtDusk when temperatures are lowest; if in doubt, don’t go out.

Always perform the ‘pavement test’: if you can’t hold your hand on the ground for five seconds, it will burn your dog’s paws.

Remember: skipping your dog’s walks for a few days won’t harm them, but taking a risk in hot weather could be fatal. For active dogs and puppies, opt for brain games, puzzle feeders and paddling pools.

Plan For A Pet Emergency

Memorize the signs of heatstroke: heavy panting, drooling, vomiting, or uncoordinated movement.

In an emergency, move the pet to shade, pour cool water over their body, provide some form of air flow, and contact a vet immediately.

Sign up for heat-health alerts and take extra care during these periods, as the risk of heatstroke significantly increases for both people and dogs.

As part of the charity’s Summer of Kindness, the RSPCA is calling on everyone to be a lifeline for animals, asking people to check on their neighbors’ pets, leave out shallow bowls of water for struggling wildlife, and share their tips.