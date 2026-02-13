Peter Murrell accused of embezzling £459,000 from SNP over 12 years, reports say

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell is accused of embezzling £459,000 from the party over more than 12 years, according to reports.

He is accused of embezzling the funds between August 2010 and January 2023, according to an indictment seen by the BBC and first reported in The Sun.

Murrell, who is Nicola Sturgeon’s estranged husband, is alleged to have used the money to buy items including a motorhome and luxury goods and towards the purchase of two cars.

The 61-year-old is expected to appear at the High Court in Glasgow for a preliminary hearing on February 20.

He was first arrested in April 2023 as part of the police investigation into the SNP’s finances and was charged in April 2024.

Murrell appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in March 2025 where he faced a charge of embezzlement, making no plea.

The indictment is said to include allegations that Murrell used party funds to buy a £124,550 motorhome for his own personal use.

It is also alleged he used £57,500 of SNP money towards buying an £81,000 Jaguar I-PACE car in 2019, and £16,489 towards a £33,000 Volkswagen Golf bought in early 2016, according to the reports.

Until he stood down in 2023 during the leadership race to succeed Ms Sturgeon, Murrell had been chief executive of the SNP for more than 20 years.

In January last year, Ms Sturgeon announced she and Murrell had “decided to end” their marriage.

The Crown Office warned against commentary and speculation. It said: “Commentary, analysis or conclusions about evidence, witnesses or the accused risks prejudicing proceedings and may amount to contempt of court.”