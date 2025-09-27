Petition against digital ID cards tops 1.5 million signatures
A petition calling for the UK Government not to introduce digital ID cards has received more than 1.5 million signatures.
Sir Keir Starmer announced on Friday that the Government would introduce a new ID system by 2029 that would be mandatory for people working in the UK.
The petition called on the Government to commit to not introducing digital ID cards, saying: “We think this would be a step towards mass surveillance and digital control, and that no one should be forced to register with a state-controlled ID system.”
It received more than 6,800 signatures in an hour on Saturday morning as it reached more than 1,564,000 entries.
Debate
Petitions on the UK Government which receive more than 100,00 signatures will be considered for a debate.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage criticised the planned scheme, calling it “an anti-British card”.
Writing in the Daily Express, he said: “The Labour Government’s plan to impose digital ID cards on all adults will do nothing to combat illegal immigration. But it will give the state more power to control the British people.”
Ministers had previously said the ID would only be needed as proof someone has the right to work in the UK as part of a bid to cut illegal immigration.
But Darren Jones, who is spearheading the policy as chief secretary to the Prime Minister, suggested digital ID could have much wider uses in future.
‘Bedrock’
He told the Global Progress Action summit in London: “If we get this digital ID system working and the public being with us, that will be the bedrock of the modern state and will allow for really quite exciting public service reform in the future.”
Earlier, Sir Keir had told the same conference that digital ID would help convince voters the immigration system was “fair”, saying: “Decent, pragmatic, fair-minded people, they want us to tackle the issues that they see around them.”
People will not be required to carry the ID, which will be held on smartphones, or asked to produce it.
This is just another scheme to tackle ‘Boriswave’ as the telegraph calls the boat crossings. But, the legal citizens seem to still be the losers anyway. Faraaaage may be against this scheme, but he is the guy who screams the loudest when another boat arrives.
‘Boriswave’ is just one part of the ‘Fat Shanks Effect’…
The ‘Racistwave’ is another major leap forward thanks to the moat dweller…
Darren Jones MP Solicitor by trade…so he wants to have total control over us does he, the worst kind of politician…
From Log Cabin to Downing Street…
My first reaction to this idea is ‘what practical difference is it actually likely to make?’
Because if you’re already informally ’employing’, for instance, a gang of middle easterners in your car-wash business and paying them less than minimum wage each day, just in cash from the takings and with no tax liability on their part because they’re in ‘beneath the radar’ jobs, are you now actually going to start demanding that they show you digital ID?
Not a chance!