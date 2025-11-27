Petition asks council to commit to saving river

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A call for a public commitment to save Pembrokeshire’s River Cleddau has been made in a petition on the council’s own website.

The e-petition, started by James Harrison-Allen, says: “We call on Pembrokeshire County Council to create and enact a Clean Rivers Policy to restore the Cleddau to good health after decades of neglect and degradation.

“The Cleddau flows through the heart of Pembrokeshire, including our county town, and is the foundation for Pembrokeshire’s prosperity. The river is failing, and we need to act now to save it from irreversible decline.

“What’s the problem? The Cleddau rivers and estuary are the worst (and worsening) polluted SAC (Special Area of Conservation) designated rivers in Wales; worse even than the Wye and the Usk (NRW Water Assessment Report 2024), and considerably worse than the neighbouring Towy and Teifi.

“Damaging impacts on Pembrokeshire’s economy, public health and the natural environment. Ineffective regulation; monitoring, responding, policing, enforcement and prosecutions. What should PCC be doing to address this? Make a formal, public commitment to cleaning up the Cleddau. Make the health of the Cleddau central.”

Earlier this year, Henry Tufnell, MP for Mid and South Pembrokeshire, called for “urgent” action to tackle the poor state of the River Cleddau when he chaired a discussion bringing together key stakeholders, environmental experts, and community voices to address the issues surrounding water quality and pollution.

The panel event, organised by local river action group The Cleddau Project, covered topics including pollution sources, enforcement failures, and potential solutions to improve the river’s health.

The panel included representatives from Afonydd Cymru, Welsh Water, Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Cardiff University, and First Milk.

More than 150 people gathered at Haverfordwest Rugby Club just days after NRW declared the Cleddau the worst performing of the protected rivers in Wales.

Speaking after the event, Mr Tufnell, said: “The Cleddau is a vital natural resource, and last night’s discussion highlighted the urgent need for action.

“The insight shared by our expert panel and members of the community reinforced the importance of tackling pollution at its source and ensuring our regulatory bodies are held accountable.

“I am committed to continuing this fight for cleaner water and a healthier environment for future generations.”

The petition runs up to February 1 of next year, and has attracted 23 signatures to date since it opened on November 23.

If a petition gets 500 signatures, the creator will have an opportunity to debate it at a future full council meeting; more than 100 will trigger a debate at a council overview and scrutiny committee.