Petition calling for Cornwall to gain nation status closes on symbolic milestone

A petition calling on the UK Government to recognise Cornwall as a nation — alongside England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — has gained more than 19,000 signatures.

The campaign, which follows a Cornwall Council motion backing national status, will trigger a formal response from the UK Government after hitting 10,000 signatures. It would need 100,000 to be considered for debate in Parliament.

Reaching 20,000 signatures would be a symbolic milestone for supporters of the petition, which calls on the Westminster Government to formally recognise Cornwall as the fifth nation of the United Kingdom.

Equal status

The petition states: “We urge the UK Government to formally recognize Cornwall as a nation, granting it equal status to Wales and Scotland. This includes devolved powers, cultural preservation, and official recognition of Cornwall’s distinct heritage, language, and historic autonomy.

“Cornwall has a rich cultural and historical identity, distinct from the rest of England, with its own language, Kernewek, and heritage.

“Despite being part of the UK, Cornwall’s history as a Duchy reflects its unique status. We think granting Cornwall nation status would preserve its culture, promote self-governance, and could empower its people to address local issues.”

The UK government currently recognises Cornwall as a minority nation within the United Kingdom, having granted it national minority status in 2014.

This position supports the cultural recognition and protection of the Cornish people and language, aligning with its long-standing distinct identity but doesn’t devolve significant political powers.

Significant

The 20,000 signature mark is seen as culturally significant as the phrase “20,000 Cornishmen” features in the unofficial anthem for Cornwall, ‘Trelawny’ which recounts the story of a 17th century protest.

In 1688, Sir Jonathan Trelawny, one of the “Seven Bishops” who petitioned King James II, was imprisoned in the Tower of London for his opposition to the King’s religious policies.

According to the song, his imprisonment prompted a large protest, with “one and all” Cornish men rising to march towards London to secure Trelawny’s release.

The anthem’s words come from a poem written in 1824 by the Reverend Stephen Hawker, commemorating the protest. The music was composed in 1861 by Louisa T. Clare.

Its chorus —

“And shall Trelawny live?

Or shall Trelawny die?

Here’s twenty thousand Cornish men

Will know the reason why!”

— has become widely recognised as a declaration of Cornish identity and spirit.

Council motion

The council motion which sparked the petition was brought forward by Councillor Dick Cole, and was supported at the Full Council meeting on 22 July and followed an impassioned speech by Council Leader Councillor Leigh Frost, who set out the case for recognition in his “State of Cornwall in the National Context” address.

Cllr Frost told councillors: “A nation isn’t just a border or a flag. It’s a people. It’s a voice. It’s shared history and a shared purpose. Cornwall has all of that and more.”

“This is not a slogan or a branding exercise. It is a statement of fact and a declaration of intent. We’re ready to take our place. We’re ready to be heard. And we’re ready to shape our future on our own terms.”

The motion was passed with 53 votes in favour, 22 against and two abstentions.

The deadline for signing the petition is 11 September 2025.

