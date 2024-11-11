Petition calling for referendum on Senedd expansion gains over 10k signatures

Emily Price

A Senedd petition calling for a referendum on plans to increase the Welsh Parliament by an extra 36 members has reached over 10,000 signatures.

This means it has passed the threshold required for the Petitions Committee to consider it for a debate in the Chamber – although this is not guaranteed.

Started by Nanette Davies from Mold in Flintshire, the petition titled ‘We feel there should be a Referendum before the Senedd has a further 36 members’ was due to run until April 2025.

She said: “The Senedd costs a lot of money. Local Authorities are struggling with funding. We don’t feel that more money should be wasted on Members of the Senedd when we need improvements to NHS , Education and Social Care.

“Local Authorities are so cash strapped that they cannot deliver services. Waiting lists are endless. Elderly are bed blocking hospitals because of the lack of care homes and carers.”

The petition was signed by Welsh Conservative MS Tom Giffard who shared it on social media earlier this month.

The Senedd Petitions Committee today received a request to close the petition early.

A slot for committee members to discuss whether it should be recommend for a debate will be scheduled in due course.

Cost

Plans agreed by the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru to increase the number of MSs from 60 to 96 and change how they are elected got final approval earlier this year.

The landmark legislation will see the maximum number of Welsh Government ministers increase to 17 – not including the first minister and counsel general – with powers to further increase to 19.

Supporters say the Senedd’s expansion will strengthen opposition members’ ability to hold Welsh ministers accountable for their decisions.

The Wales Act 2017 provided power to the Senedd to change its size without being subject to a referendum.

Similarly, a referendum was not required in the reduction of Wales MPs from 40 to 32, as a result of boundary reform changes being introduced for Westminster elections.

Increasing the number of MSs could cost up to £17.5m in a typical year – around 0.07% of the £24bn total annual Welsh budget.

£12m has also been earmarked to fund the infrastructure changes needed to make room for more MSs.

The Welsh Conservatives say the money should be spent on more doctors, dentists, nurses and teachers.

‘Effective’

Tom Giffard said: “Labour and Plaid’s £120m plans, concocted in a backroom deal, have been controversial from the start.

“Whilst Reform cosy up to Labour and Plaid and back the Cardiff Bay consensus for more politicians, only the Welsh Conservatives have stood up against the plans.

“I hope the Petitions Committee agree to table a debate, as a first step to hopefully scrapping these expensive and unpopular proposals.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “After being backed by a majority in the Senedd, the Senedd Cymru (Members and Elections) Act gained Royal Assent in June to create a modern, more effective Welsh Parliament to serve and represent people.

“Wales is currently the most under-represented country in the UK but under the new law, the Senedd will gain increased capacity to scrutinise policies, laws, spending plans, and hold the Welsh Government to account.”

