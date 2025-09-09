Petition calls for guidance on home-to-school transport in Wales to be reviewed

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

More than 11,000 people have signed a petition calling for guidance on home-to-school transport in Wales to be reviewed as concerns continue to be raised about the impact on pupils from changes being made to eligibility.

The petition has been submitted to the Senedd and is calling for free access to education for pupils across Wales and a review of legislation.

It has been submitted by Tina Collins who is from the campaign group Save the School Transport RCT and it will be considered by the Senedd petitions committee for a debate as it has more than 10,000 signatures.

From this month only secondary school and college pupils who live three miles or further from their school in Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) will be entitled to free school transport following a change introduced by RCT Council.

This was a change from the previous threshold of two miles.

Unsafe

In her petition Tina says: “All children attending an education should be able to attend a school or college without any struggle.

“Our streets are no longer safe to walk on their own, especially those who are under 19 years of age.

“With no direct transport for an education for those who even have to attend until their last day in year 11.”

She mentioned the students who struggle through underlying illness, hidden illness, or even undiagnosed illnesses and students who live in poverty and struggle to travel on a public bus.

Tina added: “The years leading up to GCSE or A-level are the critical time of an education. Students should not be fighting to gain an education. This should be made easy.

“More cars will be on our roads leading to emissions increasing. Statistics for a child killed in a serious accident will rise.

“Please review this legislation for the children to have an easier way of accessing an education or even before a child is seriously hurt.

“A child’s voice needs to be heard. They are our priority, are they yours?”

Journey time

Responding to a question on maximum journey times in a Welsh Government consultation on the learner travel operational guidance Councillor Cathy Lisles, who represents Hawthorn and Lower Rhydyfelin on RCT Council, said the guideline refers to journey time but doesn’t cover walking time and that there is an important difference.

She questioned the need for the maximum journey time across Wales to be consistent when Wales is so diverse.

She said: “Walking or cycling three miles across the flat in central Cardiff is different from walking three miles up and down the steep hills of Rhondda Cynon Taf for example.

“No allowance has been made for the requirement to carry books, rucksacks, musical instruments, sports kit, cookery items, art porfolios etc.

“No allowance has been made for the absence of lockers, places to dry wet clothes. Would Senedd members be expected to walk three miles to work and stay in wet clothes all day?

“Therefore any discussion of maximum journey time must take into proper consideration the nature of the terrain or topography to be covered, as well as the existence of alternative forms of public transport such as train and public service bus routes, and proper allowance must be made for these factors in calculating maximum journey times together with an objective assessment with regards to carrying school materials and kit and changing/drying facilities.”

She also said the guidance should include recommendations as to what time of day young people should be expected to start their journey to school.

Cllr Lisles said that a maximum 75-minute journey time in reality means leaving as early as 7.15am adding that studies show how important sleep is to teenage development.

Discretionary powers

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “We are being kept up to date by Rhondda Cynon Taff Council who have confirmed that they have increased local bus services in the area.

“Local authorities are responsible for delivering learner transport provision in Wales.

“This includes providing free home-to-school transport for learners of compulsory school age attending primary school who live more than two miles and secondary school who live more than three miles from their nearest suitable school.

“All local authorities do have discretionary powers to provide learner transport which goes beyond their statutory responsibilities if they wish to.

“We are currently consulting on revised learner travel guidance and would encourage people to respond to this consultation, which is open until September 10.”