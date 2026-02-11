Petition calls for public inquiry into pro-Israel influence on UK politics

A petition has been launched calling for a public inquiry into pro-Israel influence on the UK’s politics and democracy.

The petition’s description reads: “We are concerned about reported Israeli state-linked and pro-Israel lobbying activity in UK politics. We believe it is important to determine the scope and impact of any such influence campaigns.

“We feel that the horrific devastation in Gaza, the ongoing suppression of Palestinians in the West Bank, and the UK’s political response underline the urgent need to scrutinise how pro-Israel organisations, networks, and lobbying efforts may shape government decisions, party policy, and public debate.”

Launched in late January, it has since gained over 27,000 signatures and will receive a response from the UK Government.

If it reaches 100,000 signatures before its deadline on 28 July 2026, it will be subject to a parliamentary debate.

It is not clear whether Andy Kalil, the petition’s organiser, is attached to any specific group.

According to Oxfam: “Since 2015, the UK has licensed at least £500 million worth of military exports to Israel…

“The UK provides approximately 15% of the components in the F-35 fighter jets which are used in airstrikes across the occupied Palestinian territory.

“This includes the rear fuselage and active interceptor system, ejector seats, aircraft tyres, refuelling probe, laser targeting system, and the fan propulsion system.

“The UK government has said it only supplies these parts to Israel indirectly, via a global programme led by the US company Lockheed Martin. The UK is a programme partner, and supplies parts produced by BAE Sytems and other companies.

“The UK government claims this global supply chain means that parts cannot be tracked. This is untrue, however the legal obligation to stop supplying parts that risk being used to violate international law would apply regardless.”

The UK also produces parts for drones used by Israel, as well as providing intelligence gathered by UK military flights over Gaza to the Israeli military. The US also has permission from the UK to use its military bases on Cyprus to launch spy flights.

On 11 June 2025, the Ministry of Defence admitted it is training Israeli military personnel on British soil in what Labour MP Luke Pollard said was part of “routine Defence engagement with Israel”. The exact details of these training missions have not been revealed.

Within and without the UK Government, there are multiple groups that lobby on behalf of Israeli interests, including Labour Friends of Israel, Tory Friends of Israel, and The Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland.

According to Declassified UK, LFI, CFI, the European Leadership Network, and the newly formed Reform Friends of Israel, flew British MPs out to Israel at least 56 times between October 2023 and October 2025, at a cost of over £133,000.

Reform MP Richard Tice, Keir Starmer’s parliamentary private secretary, Jon Pearce, former Tory defence secretary Gavin Williamson, and Conservative MP Robert Jenrick all took trips to Israel funded by lobby groups.

When questioned by Declassified, a Labour MP who had taken one of these trips said: “I was asked to go. I just do as I’m told.”

In September 2024, the UK suspended around 30 arms export licences to Israel, with then-foreign secretary David Lammy commenting: “The UK continues to support Israel’s right to self-defence in accordance with international law.”

The suspension applied to around 30 items used in the current conflict in Gaza, from a total of 350 licences to Israel.

The support for Israel’s ‘defence’ by the UK Government even when faced with a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza prompted much criticism.

Polling by Action for Humanity in June 2025 found that 55% of British people opposed the Israeli campaign in Gaza. Of those opposed, 82% said it amounted to genocidal action.

After an announced in August 2025 that the Israeli military would escalate its actions in Gaza, Sir Keir Starmer said: “The Israeli Government’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately. This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed.”

Despite this and confirmation of a famine in Gaza on 22 August 2025, the UK continued to supply arms to Israel even beyond the ceasefire on 10 October 2025.

On 21 January 2026, three new F35s were transferred from RAF Mildenhall to Israel, it was reported. Additionally, in an interview with the Jewish Chronicle, Secretary of State for business and Trade Peter Kyle committed to revisiting the decision to pause arms export licenses.

“The British government is complicit in the genocide of the Palestinian people by supplying weapons and intelligence,” a comment in response to news of the petition said.

Another agreed: “Make a public enquiry happen.”