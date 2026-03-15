Petition challenges roundabout changes but council says powers are limited

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors have heard a petition against proposed changes to a city centre roundabout, but said their ability to influence decisions is limited as the Welsh Government is leading the project.

The petition was raised against a proposal for the Old Green roundabout in Newport amid concerns it will make traffic worse.

Newport Council said their ability to influence decisions was limited because the project is being led by the Welsh Government, via Transport for Wales – rather than the council.

The changes were first proposed in 2023 and, if approved, would convert Old Green from a roundabout to a fully traffic light-controlled four-way junction.

At a national level, the project’s backers argue the changes will improve connections to the city’s bus and railway stations and promote public transport, walking, and cycling.

Critics such as petition organiser Michael Enea believe reverting the roundabout back to a junction will cause traffic jams and affect city-centre footfall.

He told a council scrutiny committee that 1,700 people had signed the petition calling for “no change to the Old Green Roundabout”.

Blasting a 2023 public consultation as a “stitch-up” that didn’t give respondents an option to oppose the proposals, Mr Enea said the project would cost millions and lead to long waits at traffic lights for thousands of drivers at rush-hour.

“I think it’s going to really hit businesses hard in the city centre,” he added.

The Old Green project was one of a lengthy list of recommendations a specialist transport commission put forward as alternatives to the scrapped M4 relief road plans.

But Mr Enea labelled that commission a “quango” and said any changes – such as new railway stations earmarked for the city – should complement a relief road, rather than replace it.

Hyperbole

However, the wording of his petition drew criticism from some committee members who questioned the strength of opposition to the Old Green project.

Cllr John Reynolds said it was “quite inflammatory” to call the consultation a “stitch-up” and noted 549 people had written in their opposition to any changes when they took part.

Cllr Stephen Cocks said it was important to listen to the public, but “we’ve got a petition, with respect… signed by 1.4% of the adult population of Newport – I’m not quite sure how that allows us to make the statement that everybody’s against it”.

The petition’s wording may be at times “hyperbolic”, accepted blogger and Conservative campaigner Mr Enea.

But he said “hand on heart, I have never seen a public backlash to the extent that I’ve seen in respect to the removal of Old Green Roundabout”.

Scrap

Several other committee members questioned the council’s ability to respond to the petition, given the project is outside of the local authority’s hands.

“I don’t think it’s in Newport Council’s gift to scrap the changes,” said Cllr Lauren James.

Committee chairman Cllr Phil Hourihane agreed it was “beyond our powers to determine” the project, one way or another.

The committee agreed to ask the council’s cabinet to write to the Welsh Government, noting the petition and the debate.

Speaking previously, the Welsh Government said a special transport commission had “recommended improvements to the Old Green Roundabout, and connections between the bus and train stations to modernise travel in Newport city centre”.

“The Welsh Government is reforming transport funding so that local leaders are at the heart of decision making on projects like this one,” it added.