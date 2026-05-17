Petition demanding new River Severn crossing near Welshpool handed to council chief

Elgan Hearn – Local democracy reporter

A petition calling for a new River Severn crossing near Welshpool has been presented to the council chief responsible for roads and bridges.

The petition was created by village resident and former Powys council deputy leader Graham Brown.

It followed an incident which saw the bridge damaged and B4393 road which it carries closed for a few weeks from the end of October 2025.

Part of the parapet was struck by a vehicle and plunged into the River Severn which flows below the Grade I (one) listed bridge, which was built between 1769 and 1775.

Last month the road was again closed for a period overnight to allow Powys council to recover the stone from the river.

Following Powys County Councils annual meeting on Thursday, May 14, local councillor for an area that spans both sides of the bridge, Cllr Lucy Roberts, presented the petition to cabinet member for Highways Transport and Recycling, Cllr Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat – Llangattock and Llangynidr).

Cllr Roberts (Conservative – Llandrinio) said: “I presented Cllr Jackie Charlton, with a petition asking for funding to be allocated by Powys County Council and the Welsh Government for the construction of a new bridge over the River Severn at Llandrinio.

“I will also be presenting copies to our new Senedd Members.

“The petition will help to support the business case for a new bridge which is being developed by a working group representing Community Councils from both sides of the bridge.”

The historic bridge is a vital artery on a major route for businesses and daily commuters heading to towns such as Shrewsbury.

It also serves as an essential part of the school bus route for pupils attending Welshpool and Llanfyllin High Schools additionally, many junior school pupils rely on this bridge to access their schools.

In recent years the bridge has suffered significant damage on several occasions which has led to prolonged road closures.

Mr Brown said: “These disruptions have caused considerable inconvenience to the local community, hindering businesses and posing challenges for families reliant on school transport.

“A new bridge would ensure a reliable transport route that accommodates the contemporary traffic demands of our community, preserves the historical integrity of the existing bridge, and most importantly, safeguards the everyday lives of countless residents.

“It is vital for the continued prosperity and daily functioning of our community.”

The petition was supported by 1,140 people on-line with a further 250 having signed paper copies of it.

Bausley with Criggion, Llandrinio with Arddleen and Llandysilio community councils have joined forces to survey the impact of the bridge closure on the area as part of preparing a business case for a new bridge.