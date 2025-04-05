Petition launched opposing seafront parking charges

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Residents have launched a petition calling for the re-introduction of free parking at their local beach-front area.

The petition calls for Neath Port Talbot Council to reinstate free parking along Aberavon beach this summer to “make the beach more accessible” for residents and tourists and “give a much-needed boost to local businesses”.

The move came after summer charges for parking in the area, set by the local authority, began from April 1, 2025, with more than 2,000 people already signing the petition in just two days.

There was also a strong public reaction to the plans with many claiming that the charges could cause parking pressures in other parts of the town, as well as potentially reducing the number of visitors who come to the popular beachfront.

‘Pristine beach’

The petition was published on April 2, and said: “As a resident of Aberavon and a frequent visitor of its pristine beach, the decision to introduce paid parking along the beachfront has personally affected me and many others, making the beach less accessible and negatively impacting local businesses.

“Aberavon beachfront has always been a sanctuary for not just locals, but tourists as well. The introduction of paid parking will significantly reduce the number of visitors, thus hurting the small businesses relying heavily on the footfall generated by the beach-goers.”

It went on: “The beach belongs to all of us and should remain free for everyone to enjoy without any financial barriers. We request NPT Council to reconsider their decision and reinstate free parking bays along the beach front. By doing so, they would not only make the beach more accessible for everyone but also give a much-needed boost to local businesses. ”

Another local group, Love Aberavon Beach and Seafront, has also spoken out on the charges describing them as “counter-intuitive” particularly because of the current cost-of-living crisis where people are looking for cheap days out for their families.

Blue badge holders

A council spokesperson responded by saying that the summer charges, which will now be in place until September 30, would go towards covering the operation and maintenance costs of local facilities, with no charges or time limits in place for Blue Badge holders.

They said: “The introduction of car parking charges at the lay-bys along Aberavon Beach, effective from April 1, 2025, will help to cover the operation and maintenance costs of local facilities. These charges were introduced in line with our high season car parking fees applicable across all car parks in Neath Port Talbot.

“Visitors can pay for parking at the lay-bys using the MiPermit app or by calling 0345 520 7007 and quoting the relevant location code displayed on the signs. The cost of parking at the lay-bys is £1 for one hour or £2 for two hours, with no charge or time limit for Blue Badge holders.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

