Petition launched over plans for expanded youth football space

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

A sports team have started an online petition with the hopes of using a larger portion of a local park for children’s football.

The petition started by Skewen Footbal Club in Neath Port Talbot comes after an application to Coedffranc Town Council which requested the use of an additional section of Skewen Memorial Park for the junior section of the club.

While they currently have use of a football pitch at the site they have asked to use another section of land known as the lower field in order to accommodate 250 young players and give them a fixed home in the Skewen area.

The petition currently has more than 700 signatures from residents and asks for the club to use a small, designated area of the park for limited hours at weekends as their mini and junior section continues to grow.

The calls have so far been rejected by the local town council who say the area, known to some as Struthers Field, is designated as a “free to all area” which can be used by any members of the public without needing to be a member of a club.

A section of the club’s petition however emphasised that it would only look to share the space with other members of the public, with times being carefully scheduled to minimise any disruptions.

The petition said: “Skewen FC is not asking to take the park away from the community. We are asking to share it. The club proposes using a small, designated area of the park for limited hours at weekends, carefully scheduled to minimise disruption to other park users.

“The club is also committed to helping maintain the area and working closely with local authorities to ensure the park remains welcoming and accessible for everyone.

“This is about more than football. It is about investing in our children, supporting healthy lifestyles, and strengthening community spirit. A park filled with children playing sport is a sign of a thriving, caring community.

“We are asking our community and local decision-makers to come together and support this simple, positive proposal. With cooperation and goodwill, Skewen Park can remain a shared space while also giving our young people the opportunity they deserve.”

Commendation

A spokesperson for Coedffranc Town Council said while they commended the work of local sports clubs who use Skewen Park, the request had been declined following the consideration of full council.

They said: “Skewen Park is used by many residents of Coedffranc including schools, walkers, dog walkers, voluntary groups and charities.

“Providing all these facilities supports the council’s duty under the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act (Wales) 2016. The council also has a duty under Section 6 of the Environment (Wales) Act 2016 to maintain and enhance biodiversity as part of our functions and promote the resilience of ecosystems in our area.

“A recent biodiversity audit of Skewen highlighted additional areas to be enhanced and to reduce our mowing routines in the future years.

“On several occasions in recent years, the council have been requested to provide an additional sport field by Skewen football for junior football use.

“The requests have been considered by full council and declined with the following considerations. The area requested has been designated by council as a free to all area i.e. an open access space, ensuring any member of the public can use it for recreational purposes without the need to be a member of a sports club.

“This ensures those who may feel excluded from individual clubs can still have free use of this area in the park. The considerable area of the park (approximately a quarter), which is currently leased to Skewen Cricket & Football club, is fenced off exclusively for their use and has ample space to provide additional junior football areas.

“The council commends the work of all the sports clubs that enjoy our facilities and welcomes all users of our facilities, which we are committed to improving for everyone.”