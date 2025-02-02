Petition launched over plans to ban dogs from popular beauty spot

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

A petition has been launched by members of the public to reinstate summer dog-walking rights at a popular beauty spot.

The petition, which was started in January 2025, has been signed by almost almost 700 people and calls for the overturn of a public spaces protection order that restricts dog walking at Rivermouth, Ogmore-by-Sea, during the summer months.

A Vale of Glamorgan Council spokesman said the order was put in place to address antisocial behaviour issues associated with “irresponsible dog owners” using the area following a public consultation exercise in February 2024.

Pollution

It was first introduced by the authority in July 2024 and came shortly after bathing waters near Ogmore-by-Sea and the River Ogmore were classified as “abnormal” by Natural Resources Wales following fears of a leak from the nearby Penybont Wastewater Treatment Works.

While the abnormal classification was later lifted with the source of the pollution described as inconclusive bathing waters in the area have still been classified as “poor” by Natural Resources Wales in the time since.

Many dog walkers who signed the petition say the decision should now be overturned as they feel they are “running out of areas to walk dogs” with others previously attracted to the area for its year-round accessible dog-walking.

The petition reads: “We are raising our voices against the recently imposed public spaces protection prder (PSPO) that restricts dog walking at Rivermouth, Ogmore-by-Sea, during the summer months.

“This decision was taken without proper consultation with the users and neighbours, hence violating the PSPO guidance for councils set by the Local Government Association. Moreover this ban disregards the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and the Commons Act 1899.

“The order, being non-compliant with these crucial guidelines and legislation, needs to be reassessed and overturned to uphold our rights. Please support our fight for fair and considered policy making by signing this petition.”

‘Irresponsible dog owners’

Miles Punter, director of environment and housing services for the Vale of Glamorgan Council, said a public consultation had been carried out with more than 85% of respondents in favour of the order.

He said: “These public space protection orders are in place to address anti-social behaviour issues associated with irresponsible dog owners, some of whom fail to pick up after their pets or keep them under proper control.

“A public consultation exercise was undertaken between February 5 and March 25 last year before the council agreed to introduce these orders on July 15. The consultation identified that 85% of responders wanted to see the orders in place.

“All the council’s bathing beaches, such as Ogmore-by-Sea, feature seasonal dog controls. One of the primary reasons for this is to avoid the risks of uncollected dog excrement entering the sea and detrimentally affecting the bathing water samples collected by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

“This is particularly pertinent at Ogmore-by-Sea where the council is working diligently with Natural Resources Wales and Dwr Cymru / Welsh Water to improve the bathing water quality. There are a range of beaches and other locations where people can take their dogs all year round with further details available on the council website.”

