Petition launched to abolish council’s recycling centre booking system and charges

Elgan Hearn – Local democracy reporter

A petition has been launched calling for a Welsh council to scrap the introduction of a new recycling centre booking system and extra charges for disposing of DIY waste.

Powys Independents councillor for Newtown East, Joy Jones, set up the petition on the change.org website over the weekend with the backing of three other group members.

The petition has already received well over 1,000 signatures.

Cllr Jones, who is also the council’s anti-poverty champion, said: “Many people in our community are frustrated by the council’s decision to introduce a booking system for Household Recycling Centres across the county, which will include extra charges for disposing of DIY waste.

“These changes will create unnecessary hassle and financial burdens for thousands of residents.

“The booking system and fees are not only inconvenient but also unfair.”

She asks residents to join the group in “demanding” that the new system is scrapped to “ensure easy and cost-free access to our recycling centres.”

The booking system and potential charges have been lurking in the background for a year after the idea was pushed through in this year’s budget to save the council £400,000 over two years.

Last month, Powys County Council revealed that they had signed a seven-year deal with Northern Ireland firm, Bryson Recycling to run four of the five recycling centres in the county from April.

Potters Group will continue to run the site in Welshpool.

The council published a page on their website to explain how to book a slot and what the cost of recycling will be.

The implementation of the scheme has been defended by cabinet member for highways, transport and recycling, Liberal Democrat Cllr Jackie Charlton.

It has also been pointed out that Liberal Democrat politicians successfully campaigned to scrap the same type of system in Shropshire.

But Cllr Charlton points out the success a similar scheme that Bryson Recycling have had at Conwy Council in north Wales.

In 2022 – 81 per cent of residents ranked the new booking system as “excellent” and 83 per cent are: “in favour of keeping it in place.”

Cllr Charlton said: “We appreciate that charges are never welcome, but they will ensure we can accept small quantities of DIY waste from home improvements projects and continue to afford to keep all five Household Recycling Centres open five-days a week.”

“The charges have not been introduced to make a profit and have been kept as low as possible.”

“The alternative would have been to either reduce the opening days and hours at the sites or potentially even close one of them, to realise the savings and stay within budget.

For more details of the booking system and charges visit: Household Recycling Centres – Powys County Council

To sign the petition visit here.

