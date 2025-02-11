Petition launched to add Wales to the Union Jack

Stephen Price

A UK Government petition has launched calling for Wales to be included on the Union Jack.

The petition created by Dylan Sleeman in late January has 778 signatories as of 10 February and says: “I urge the Government and Parliament to recognise Wales’s integral role within the UK by updating the Union Jack to include Wales.

“I am calling for an official review and redesign process that engages experts, stakeholders, and the public to ensure Wales’s rightful place on our national flag.

It adds: “Currently, the flag incorporates elements of England, Scotland, and Ireland but overlooks the distinct identity and heritage of Wales, despite its status as one of the UK’s four nations.

“I think this change would foster greater inclusivity, accurately reflect the unity of all UK nations, and promote a sense of equal representation and national pride. I am a firm believer that this change would be a positive one for the people of the United Kingdom.

Controversy

Back in 2021, The Tory-led UK Government said that the Union flag represents “the Kingdom of England and Wales” and ordered it flown on all UK Government buildings, every day.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said that the Kingdom of England and Wales was one of the “constituent nations” of the UK, in a statement announcing the move.

“The Union flag is the National Flag of the United Kingdom, and it is so called because it embodies the emblems of the constituent nations united under one Sovereign – the Kingdoms of England and Wales, of Scotland, and of Northern Ireland,” the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said.

“The Union flag dates back to 1606 when James of Scotland became King James I of England and it was decided the union of the two countries should be represented symbolically by a new flag.”

The previous Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “The Union flag unites us as a nation and people rightly expect it to be flown above UK Government buildings.”

Also in 2021, calls were made for Scotland to be replaced with Wales on the Union Jack by a columnist for the Mail on Sunday.

Peter Hitchens believes the flag, which has nothing that represents Wales on it because it was considered to be part of England when it was created, will need to be redesigned, because there is “no way of stopping Scotland from leaving the Union”.

The present design, adopted in 1801, combines aspects of three national flags, which are the red cross of St George for the Kingdom of England, the white saltire of St Andrew for Scotland and the red saltire of St Patrick to represent Ireland.

“Historic wrong”

Mr Hitchens said Scotland leaving the union would create an opportunity to “right a historic wrong” done to Wales, provided it doesn’t opt for independence too.

He said: “Quite soon we will have to redesign the Union Jack. I can see no way of stopping Scotland from leaving the Union, so there goes St Andrew’s Cross.

“At least that will give us a chance to right a historic wrong and include some symbol of Wales on the national flag, provided they don’t declare independence too.

“Did you know that the Royal Arms of England used to feature a lion for England and a dragon for Wales? The dragon was dropped, in favour of a unicorn, when the English and Scottish crowns were united in 1603.

“I find this a useful way to think about it. We have in recent years seen major nations, including Yugoslavia, Germany and the USSR, change shape utterly. Perhaps we should get used to the idea we are about to undergo the same thing.”

View the petition from Dylan Sleeman calling for Wales to be added to the Union Jack here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

