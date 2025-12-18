Petition launched to repair crumbling University Hospital of Wales

Emily Price

A petition has been launched calling for urgent repairs to be carried out at the crumbling pigeon-infested University Hospital of Wales (UHW).

The Liberal Democrat’s – the party behind the petition – say the Welsh Government and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board must publish “a clear plan” to fix the deteriorating condition of Wales’ largest hospital.

A recent investigation by Wales Online raised serious concerns about sewage and water leaks at UHW as well as repeated heating and water supply breakdowns.

The probe also revealed that pigeons were entering clinical areas, with staff warning parts of the building were “literally crumbling” and “smelled bad”.

UHW, sometimes referred to as Heath Hospital, treats over one million patients annually and trains nurses and doctors in collaboration with regional universities.

It was originally built between the 1960s and 1970s. In 2021, the Welsh Government announced multi-million pound plans to replace the aging building after parts of it began to fall into disrepair.

The work should have begun this year, but the Lib Dems say the Welsh Government has so far failed to confirm the status of this promise.

Lead Welsh Liberal Democrat Senedd candidate for Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf, Councillor Rodney Berman, said: “We have a hospital that is supposed to be a flagship for our capital city, yet under Labour it has been allowed to fall into an utterly unacceptable condition. Sewage leaks, heating failures and birds in clinical areas are clear signs of long term neglect.

“Labour has been in charge of health in Wales for nearly three decades. Promises of a rebuild have been pushed further and further into the future while staff and patients are left in buildings that are quite simply no longer fit for purpose.

“Cardiff deserves a safe, modern hospital. That is why we are calling on people across the city to add their names to our petition and demand urgent action to fix our hospital.”

Plan

The Welsh Government says Cardiff’s health board is currently in the process of developing a plan to tackle the ongoing issues at the hospital.

A spokesperson said: “Cardiff and Vale University Health Board is currently developing a plan for the future of both the University Hospital of Wales and University Hospital Llandough sites.

“Following this, we will work with the health board about options and timelines.”

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board was invited to comment.