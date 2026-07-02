Petition to change youth centre location in major Welsh city

Kieran Molloy – Local democracy reporter

Locals have objected to the potential site of a new youth hub in a major Welsh city.

A petition has been set up to object to the proposed location of the Ely Youth Zone in Cardiff.

The current proposed location for the youth centre is at the former Ely Legion site in Cowbridge Road West.

The petition reads: “While we fully support the initiative to enhance youth services and acknowledge the benefits a youth zone can bring it is essential that it truly serves our community’s needs

“Regrettably the current site does not put the facility at the heart of Ely, diminishing its potential impact on those it is meant to engage and support.”

It continues: “Numerous stakeholders, including community groups and parents, believe the current site selection overlooks central community needs.”

In council documents, the youth zone is described as “a state-of-the-art facility for young people providing access to a range of sport, arts, culture, education, mentoring and leisure activities aimed at helping young people become happier, healthier and more aspirational young adults”.

It would be open to young people between the ages of eight and 19 (or up to age 25 for young people with a disability) all year round.

The petition also raises concerns about a “troubling lack of meaningful engagement with local residents concerning this decision”, traffic, safety and “the actual community benefit in the long run”.

It goes on to say a more central location would be “easily accessible to all”, reduce traffic concerns, offer “a safer environment for young people”, and that “locating this essential service in a place conducive to open access for all youth should be a priority”.

The petition ends: “We urge the decision-makers to reconsider this site’s suitability and engage with the community to find an appropriate, centrally-located alternative.

“Let us work together to enhance the lives of young people in Ely without compromising their safety and accessibility.”

In response to the petition a Cardiff Council spokesman said: “The proposed Ely youth zone is a partnership between the council and the charity OnSide, which has helped identify a suitable site based on its size and location.

“We are at a very early stage of this proposal and as plans develop there will be consultation with local young people and the wider community including through the formal planning process.

“This proposed project represents a significant investment in Ely with £12m committed to improving opportunities and outcomes for young people in an area where it is most needed.”

At the time of writing the petition had 81 signatures.