Petition to remove Bridgend councillor passes 2,000 signatures

Emily Price

A petition calling for a Bridgend councillor to be removed from office has attracted more than 2,000 signatures.

Launched on July 30, the Change.org petition describes itself as a “collective call to action” urging the removal of Cllr Owain Clatworthy, who represents Pyle, Kenfig Hill and Cefn Cribwr.

The petition was created by a gay woman living in Clatworthy’s ward and has steadily gathered support since the summer.

It has so far received 2,264 signatures – 1,567 more than the 697 votes Clatworthy received when he was elected under Reform UK’s banner in 2025.

The petition was launched after the Restore Britain councillor faced accusations of homophobia for describing a rainbow-coloured picnic table at a shopping centre as a “mandatory ideology” and a “political view” that was “impossible to escape”.

The petition’s creator, Siobhan Davies-Williams, says she felt compelled to voice “deep concerns” about Clatworthy’s conduct since taking office.

She said: “It is evident to me and many others that Cllr Clatworthy does not represent the inclusive and equitable values fundamental to our society.

“His actions and public statements, in my view, lack the empathy and understanding necessary to serve all constituents without bias.

“Our community deserves leaders who acknowledge and embrace the diverse tapestry that makes us strong – not ones who dismiss those who may hold differing identities or viewpoints.

“It is crucial for our county council to be filled with representatives who will advocate for all people, especially the marginalised groups who often go unheard.”

Davies-Williams added: “Numerous statements and decisions made by Cllr Clatworthy cast a shadow of doubt over his commitment to inclusivity.

“These are not isolated instances, but rather, they reflect a pattern that many constituents, including myself, find troubling.

“The role of a county councillor is to listen, understand, and act on behalf of every community member.

“Unfortunately, Cllr Clatworthy’s track record falls short of these expectations. Now, more than ever, we need a representative who fosters unity and respect.”

Supporters left comments on the Change.org website explaining why they had signed the petition.

“Homophobia does not belong in politics,” one signatory wrote.

Another said: “In 2026, it beggars belief that a human can be voted in to such a role with such awful personal beliefs.”

One commenter added: “This guy should not be anywhere near a position of authority while he holds and shares bigoted views…”

The petition received a boost in signatures when Clatworthy, a born again Christian, drew attention to it in a post to his own Facebook page.

He write: “As I said a while back….the left will not stop until I’m silenced.

“Either by corrupt means, or by something worse. I’m not going anywhere.”

The Restore Britain councillor is understood to have then blocked the petition’s creator from viewing his Facebook page.

Last week, Clatworthy invited members of the far-right group Voice of Wales into Bridgend Council’s debating chamber.

Footage posted online showed the hate group’s founders, convicted fraudster Dan Morgan and failed UKIP candidate Stan Robinson, conducting a fawning interview with the Restore Britain councillor.

During the exchange, Clatworthy said he “couldn’t give two shits” about calls for his resignation.

He also said anyone that branded him “far-right” or a “bigot” could “go fuck themselves”, later adding that he had “nothing to lose”.

Clatworthy claimed he had obtained permission from Bridgend Council to conduct the interview at the county’s civic offices.

However, a Bridgend Council spokesperson told Nation.Cymru: “The film was made entirely without the involvement or participation of Bridgend County Borough Council.”

Clatworthy took to Facebook at the weekend to hit out at coverage of his one-sided interview with Voice of Wales, claiming he was being “smeared” by the “fake news media”.

“I will never stay quiet while our veterans are ignored, while our communities are being changed beyond recognition,” he said.

The Restore Britain councillor was recently banned from attending his local Veterans Association over fears for the “welfare, safety, or enjoyment” of its members.

He also faced calls to resign over a false claim that a transgender paedophile had been released from prison back onto the streets of Bridgend.

Clatworthy made fresh false claims that South Wales Police had underreported the number of arrests made as part of a police operation at a parcel depot in Bridgend with immigration officers.

Several complaints have been made to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales regarding his conduct, but so far no official probe has been launched by the watchdog.

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