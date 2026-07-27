Petition to save rural county’s hospital beds passes 3,500 signatures as public meetings announced

Emily Price

A petition against proposed cuts to community hospitals across a rural county has gathered more than 3,500 signatures.

Powys Teaching Health Board is currently developing proposals for the future of community hospital services.

Options under consideration are understood to include the removal of inpatient beds from eight community hospitals across the county, including those in Ystradgynlais, Builth Wells, Knighton and Bronllys.

If implemented, inpatient beds would remain at just two hospitals in Powys.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats launched a petition earlier this month calling on the health board to scrap the proposals.

A significant number of signatures have since been collected online and at the recent Royal Welsh Show, where local residents queued to express their concerns about the future of healthcare in Powys.

The party is hoping to hit 5,000 signatures over the summer ahead of the next stage of the process by Powys Teaching Health Board and in time for the return of the Senedd after summer recess.

The Welsh Lib Dems have also confirmed the first two public meetings of what will be a county-wide campaign to give residents the opportunity to hear more about the proposals, ask questions and discuss how communities can respond.

The first meeting will take place on August 18 at Ystradgynlais Welfare Hall with Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick, Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd MS Jane Dodds and Neath Port Talbot Councillor Susan Grounds.

A second meeting will take place on August 19 at 7.00pm at Strand Hall, Builth Wells with Mr Chadwick and Ms Dodds.

Further public meetings across Powys will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mr Chadwick said: “The response from local people has been extraordinary. Passing 3,500 signatures in such a short space of time shows just how strongly communities across Powys feel about protecting their local hospitals.

“The conversations I’ve had at the Royal Welsh Show and with residents across the county have sent one clear message: people will not quietly accept another downgrade of healthcare in rural Wales.

“This campaign is only just beginning. We want to hear directly from local people at our public meetings, answer their questions and work together to send the strongest possible message to the Health Board and the Plaid Cymru Welsh Government that these proposals must not go ahead.”

While no final decisions have been made on the future of Powys’ community hospitals, the Liberal Democrats argue that removing inpatient wards from hospitals across the county would amount to hospital closures “in all but name” and would leave rural communities with “even poorer access to healthcare” and worsen the social care crisis in local communities.

Ms Dodds said: “Our community hospitals are at the heart of healthcare in Powys, and the strength of feeling we’ve seen over the past few days reflects just how important they are to local people.

“I want to thank everyone who has already signed our petition or spoken to us at the Royal Welsh Show. Your support is helping to build a powerful campaign that cannot be ignored.

“There is still time to influence the outcome. I would encourage everyone who is concerned about the future of our local hospitals to come along to one of our public meetings, have their say and join us in standing up for healthcare in Powys.”

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